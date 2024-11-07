Wharepapa Reirson plans to make an even bigger splash at Manu World Champs

Former All Back Piri Weepu gave a preview of his manu skills on his hunting and fishing show Piri's Tiki Tour. Photo / Māori Television.

“I’d only done a few bombs in the year or so leading up , but my friends told me I’d be up to it. Some of my jumps weren’t even that great in the comp, but I was lucky to nail a couple of good ones.”

Demonstrating the passion for manu in Māngere, the adult male division for the Māngere qualifier is nearly sold out since registrations opened last week – anyone who misses out in Māngere is able to enter another qualifier – including two days of qualifying action planned for Auckland’s Viaduct ahead of the grand final on March 1, 2025.

Reirson’s winning jump in the grand final was a memorable performance, accentuated by his signature tip of the hat to the judges before he leapt, with his final jump securing him a 112-point score.

ManuTech, unique technology developed with AUT, helped score the event, measuring his jump’s height, splash radius, and impact, all contributing factors to his victory.

Reflecting on his craft, Reirson describes the satisfaction of a well-executed bomb.

“You know it’s a good one when you’re underwater. You just feel the thump – it’s hard to explain. Like a shockwave through your body,” he says. That sense of impact, honed from years of practice, has become instinctive for him.

While Reirson doesn’t have a rigorous training schedule, he enjoys a manu when time allows, alongside his work as a fencer. He’s also kept in touch with last year’s third-place competitor, Havila, who he now sees around their neighbourhood.

Though he’s feeling a bit of pressure this year, Reirson looks forward to the challenge and the camaraderie of the manu champs.

“It’s awesome recognition of the skills we’ve spent years perfecting. The best part is just being out there with everyone else who loves it.”

More than 2000 took part in the first ever Z Manu World Champs last year, thousands more packed Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour to see the grand final.

Registrations for the Z Manu Champs are now open, and organiser Scott Rice is expecting even more participation this year with 10 qualifiers across the country including Tauranga, Hastings, Nelson, Māngere, Whangārei, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland.

The first qualifier will kick off in Tauranga on December 7, a grand final will be held in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on March 1, 2025 - where Reirson plans to be.