Williams is a hydrologist farming at Turihaua Angus Stud and Gardner is an ecologist who is also the East Coast co-ordinator for Trees that Count.

With the impact of Cyclone’s Hale and Gabrielle on Whangārā and the whole Tairāwhiti, the group has been focused on repairs and building community resilience.

Along with that, WCCG has received $10,000 in funding through NZ Landcare Trust and Westpac NZ’s 2024 water care project grants to undertake predator control in wetland sites to protect rare wetland birds.

Williams says Whangārā has all the usual pests and predators like deer, goats, pigs, rats and cats, as well as peacocks.

Peacocks have been an issue in Whangārā for many years.

The birds they are working to protect are the spotted crake, bittern and dotterels, which are a threatened marine bird species, Williams says.

They have an ultimate goal of having the native weka back in the community.

The Whangārā Community Catchment Group had a working bee to plant natives in the Kotimutu wetland late last year. Photo / Te Ngariki Kokiri

Williams says the group is grateful for the funding because it’s the start of their wider catchment pest management strategy and plan.

Min Vette of Ngāti Konohi says the whole community of Whangārā is committed to working together for the betterment of the taiao.

They have been working to get funding for the catchment group and it is still in the early days, Williams says.

“With this funding it means we will be able to support the admin work.”

Williams says they realised that only planting on their farm wasn’t enough to help the environment, and working together as a catchment was the way to make a difference.

“Individual farms in the catchment have done their own work but it needs to extend beyond the farms for the betterment of the whole environment.

“The catchment-scale of environmental restoration is so vital.”

The money will go towards putting traps within wetlands like Kotimutu, which the community planted with natives late last year.

There was an event last November where the Department of Conservation, Land Care Trust and the Marine Reserve Committee held stalls for the whole Whangārā community to learn about the history and different work each organisation did in the area and wider region.

The catchment group includes multi-generational farmers who are keen to be involved in the work and to create networks with each other.

Along with this there is a focus on making sure that the next generations are involved with the mahi, through Whangārā School.

Soon they will have an in-house hunting competition that focuses on culling the pests and predators in the Whangārā catchment.

“It’s about raising the buzz about pest control and how strong we can be as a collective, as opposed to individually on our farms,” Williams said.

