Williams is a hydrologist farming at Turihaua Angus Stud and Gardner is an ecologist who is also the East Coast co-ordinator for Trees that Count.
With the impact of Cyclone’s Hale and Gabrielle on Whangārā and the whole Tairāwhiti, the group has been focused on repairs and building community resilience.
Along with that, WCCG has received $10,000 in funding through NZ Landcare Trust and Westpac NZ’s 2024 water care project grants to undertake predator control in wetland sites to protect rare wetland birds.
“The catchment-scale of environmental restoration is so vital.”
The money will go towards putting traps within wetlands like Kotimutu, which the community planted with natives late last year.
There was an event last November where the Department of Conservation, Land Care Trust and the Marine Reserve Committee held stalls for the whole Whangārā community to learn about the history and different work each organisation did in the area and wider region.
The catchment group includes multi-generational farmers who are keen to be involved in the work and to create networks with each other.
Along with this there is a focus on making sure that the next generations are involved with the mahi, through Whangārā School.
Soon they will have an in-house hunting competition that focuses on culling the pests and predators in the Whangārā catchment.