Paula Tesoriero is CEO at the Ministry of Disability Whaikaha Photo / NZME

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Maori

Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People has become the first and only government ministry with a name in all three of New Zealand’s official languages.

The one-handed sign tree moving upwards reflects the rātā vine, which is part of the Whaikaha visual brand and whakatauākī – “Me he aka rātā ka tipu tahi, ka puāwai tahi kia tū kaha i ngā hihi ō Tamanuiterā - Like the rātā vines growing together and flourishing to stand strong in the warmth of the sun”, Whaikaha’s release said.

The new sign name was gifted to Whaikaha by the New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) board and representatives of the deaf community at an event at parliament on Friday.

“It is a great honour to be gifted a name in the beautiful New Zealand sign language almost exactly one year since we were established,” Whaikaha chief executive Paula Tesoriero said.

“Whaikaha was established to be a unique ministry that works in partnership with Māori and the disability community to improve outcomes for disabled people. The fact that we are the first and only ministry to have an official name in NZSL, te reo Māori and English is reflective of this commitment.”

NZSL board chair Rhian Yates said the sign name was hugely significant for the deaf community.

“Whaikaha having an official sign name tells me that it is a ministry which embraces NZSL and wants to work directly with the deaf community, including championing deaf people’s rights,” said Yates.

“When a person or organisation has a sign name, it means they are familiar to the deaf community and when they are gifted a name by deaf people it recognises and verifies their identity, and acceptance into the deaf community as extended family.”

The process to choose a sign name involved the development of three options by an NZSL expert group - which included people from the NZSL board, te rōpū Kaitiaki, Deaf Aotearoa, Deaf Action and the Deaf Studies Research Unit at Victoria University - and voting on the final name by the deaf community across Aotearoa.