Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Kahu

Westhaven Marina appeal begins as Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei defends mana whenua claim

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu says the ongoing court battle is costing everyone money and energy.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu says the ongoing court battle is costing everyone money and energy.

One of the country’s richest iwi, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, is heading back to court today to defend its customary rights over Tāmaki Makaurau’s Westhaven Marina redevelopment.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei - who have a commercial asset portfolio valued at $1.5 billion - sought recognition from the courts that it has the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save