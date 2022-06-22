Ria Hall will entertain the west Auckland whānau at Thursday's street party to celebrate Matariki in Henderson. Photo /Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Henderson streets will be locked down tonight - but this time to celebrate the shooting stars of Matariki.

The streets of Henderson will be blocked off from 5pm-8.30pm, today to celebrate Matariki.

West Auckland Māori Urban Authority Te Whānau o Waipareira have organised a street party to celebrate the Māori New Year. Waipareira will host the inaugural party, which will be MCd by Radio Waatea breakfast host Dale Husband. Te Pāti Māori co- leader Rawiri Waititi, was initially the MC but is home isolating with Covid.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said whānau had a lot to celebrate after the lockdowns of the past two years.

"We have been through some challenging times and finally we can celebrate Matariki ki Waipareira with our people in West Auckland," Tamihere said.

"Not only is this an opportunity to heal, to set new goals and aspirations, it is also supporting our local kai traders who have been doing it tough. Everyone is welcome.

"This is THE Matariki celebration to be at in Tāmaki Makaurau."

Matariki ki Waipareira will celebrate te ao Māori (Māori worldview), with hapori

(community) and kai stalls and plenty of music.

Entertainment will be provided by artists Maaka, REI, Jackson Owens and Ria Hall.



Waipareira is no stranger to staging big events. It's Waitangi@Waititi attracts 40,000-plus on Waitangi Day.