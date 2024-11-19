New Zealand Warriors players got stuck into the community with a volunteering session alongside TYLA Youth Development Trust week, hosted by Aotearoa’s national surplus food distributor.
Players – including Kurt Capewell, Bunty Afoa, Laish Albert Jones, Demitric Vaimauga, Luke Hanson and Patrick Moimoi – experienced working behind the scenes of food support in New Zealand Food Network’s Penrose warehouse, sorting and packing surplus food and essential items to be distributed to NZFN’s 60+ nationwide food hubs.
Chief executive of the Warriors Community Foundation, Lincoln Jefferson says: “The team were stacking boxes with general products that every household needs – they loved getting in there and helping out. Throughout the whole NRL, volunteering is a big focus of ours and volunteering opportunities like these are a great chance to get out in the community and give back.”
NZFN chief executive, Gavin Findlay, says: “Everyone was so excited to have the players here today, and it was awesome to see them show up with such a great attitude. The hard mahi they put in – both on the field and in the community – really shows what they’re about.