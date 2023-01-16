Te Rūnanga-A-Iwi o Ngāpuhi board chairman Wane Wharerau.

Senior police officer Wane Wharerau is leaving the force after 42 years of service to take on the role of Ngāpuhi chairman, as the iwi look to advance their settlement claims.

The 60-year-old will leave his role as an iwi liaison officer in February to become the full-time chairman of Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi-ō Ngāpuhi.

Wharerau, who has whakapapa to Ngāpuhi, Te Mahurehure, Te Uri Kaiwhare, Ngāi Tawake Ki te Waoku/Ngāi Tawake ki te Tuawhenua/Ngāi Tawake ki ti Tairawhiti and Ngāti Hine Mutu, told the Herald he was looking forward to his new role, but was also sad to be leaving his police family behind.

“I have absolutely loved the 42 years I was in the New Zealand police, but I’m also looking to what lies ahead,” Wharerau said.

“I have been in the iwi liaison role for nine years, and felt that was the perfect role for me.

“I never advanced, and I guess that’s because I found a role in the police I really enjoyed and was able to deal with Māori and non-Māori organisations, and that’s been the best role I had in the police.”

Former Māori police superintendent and lawyer Graham Emery said Wharerau was a sound police officer and well-respected in the police.

“Wane has been a great policeman and has always given it his all, no matter what role he’s been in,” said Emery.

“We worked together in Northland, and you knew Wane always had your back. I wish him the best in his future and I know whatever he does, he will do it with pride, respect and mana.”

Wharerau said his job with the Rūnanga was to determine what job the Rūnanga would play for the Ngāphui hapū, as they look towards what a Crown settlement might look like.

Ngāpuhi is at a key moment in its history, with the Waitangi Tribunal findings of Stage Two of their report into Te Paparahi o Te Raki.

The report, Tino Rangatiratanga me te Kāwanatanga: The Report on Stage 2 of the Te Paparahi o Te Raki Inquiry, covers the 60 years following the Treaty of Waitangi signing. According to the report, the Crown overstepped its authority to govern Ngāpuhi, leading to extensive land loss and the erosion of Māori tino rangatiratanga.

Ngāpuhi is the country’s largest iwi. Around 180,000 Māori whakapapa to Ngāpuhi - most based outside of Northland.

Wharerau said it was his role now to listen to what the hapū of Ngāpuhi want and to implement those wishes.

He said this year’s Waitangi celebrations at Waitangi were an opportunity for Ngāpuhi to discuss future objectives and aspirations.

He was appointed chairman of the Rūnanga two months ago.