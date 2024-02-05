Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere with activist Peter Garrett at yesterday's Waitangi@Waititi sound check at Parrs Park.

Urban Māori organisations Whānau Waipareira and the Manukau Urban Māori Authority (Muma) have got Tāmaki Makaurau covered with music to celebrate Waitangi Day today.

Out South, Muma is putting on a free whānau friendly concert at the Manukau Sports Bowl, starting at 8am.

Entertainers include Savage, Che Fu & the Kratez, Annie Crummer and Lost Tribe Aotearoa.

There will also be face painting, banner and poi making and much more.

There’s also kai, weaving workshops, craft stalls and kōrero. You can learn about the significance of the Treaty in Manukau and hear about the impact of the document since the first signing of te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

In West Auckland, Whānau Waipareira has again assembled a star-studded musical lineup, including former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett, with his new band the Alter Egos.

The event is at Parrs Park, Oratia and starts at 9am.

Headlining act for Waitangi @ Waititi 2024, Peter Garrett, just touched down in Aotearoa to a rousing welcome by Kaihaka Kapa Haka. Two days to go!!!! #waixwai24 Posted by Te Whānau O Waipareira on Saturday, 3 February 2024

The west side musical line-up also includes Katchafire, Tiki Taane (one man band), Sons of Zion, The Blackseeds, Tomorrow People, Aaradhna, Savage, and KORA.

Waitangi@Waititi is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It was created by Waipareira as an event where whānau could come together to celebrate Waitangi Day.

Because of growing numbers, Waipareira moved the event from Hoani Waititi Marae to the park next door. Last year over 50,000 people enjoyed the day’s celebrations, and today will be no different.

It will again possibly be the largest Waitangi Day celebration in Aotearoa-New Zealand.

It starts at 9am with a powhiri at the marae, allowing national and international guests to be hosted and welcomed.

Performers will entertain throughout the day, there will also be live performances from kapa haka and dance crews, as well as food and craft stall holders for families to enjoy.