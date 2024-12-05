- Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust is offering support to local newspapers facing closure after NZME’s shutdown.
- Aayden Clark, the trust’s commercial chief executive, emphasises the importance of community and innovative solutions.
- The Wairoa Star, bought by the trust, aims to continue sharing local stories and culture.
Since NZME announced it would close 14 local community newspaper outlets such as the Te Awamutu Courier and Hauraki-Coromandel Post, the Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust in Hawke’s Bay has been offering its expertise.
The settlement trust bought its local newspaper, the Wairoa Star, in September after NZME shut it in May, and is now lending support and advice to other regions seeing their papers close.
Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa commercial chief executive Aayden Clark says he is offering support and advice to local community newspapers on the brink of demise.
“We’ve taken on this challenge, which has taken a considerable amount of courage. But, for a number of reasons, strategically it works for us to be able to reach our people, it’s really important for our town and we just want to be able to share the good stories. So, I’ve passed those on to those who have picked up the phone and asked for our helpful hints and also suggested maybe they talk to their own iwi or post-settlement groups and look if there’s interest.”