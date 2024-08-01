Wairoa Mob boss Bronson Edwards - one of nine gang members arrested after a post-rugby match brawl - says everyone involved in the melee is to blame and both sides wanted a fight.
Edwards, Mongrel Mob Aotearoa Wairoa captain, was arrested yesterday and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace in connection with the Saturday afternoon brawl.
Edwards told the Herald: “What happened on Saturday was nasty and ugly and everyone involved is to blame”.
He is speaking out because he claims reports blaming the fight solely on the Mongrel Mob were not true.
“There were people on both sides who wanted to fight,” he said.
“I was getting in my car ready to leave but had a bad feeling. I was talking with my whānau and then told there’s a fight on the road. I rushed over and de-escalated it and then I was attacked by a young guy.
“That kicked things off. I de-escalated my situation again but there was no one from the Black Power taking control of their guys.”
Edwards claims that when police arrived they asked him to stay to “help calm things down”.
“I got a call later from a police officer thanking me for my help.
“It would have been 10 times worse if I had not been there and then police charge me with a silly ass charge.”
Police say two people were allegedly stabbed and two others run over during the violence, which was witnesses by children.
Nine people have been arrested so far.
On Thursday, police announced four gang members had been arrested after search warrants were executed.
Two people, aged 23 and 27 were charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. The 23-year-old has also been charged with assault with blunt instrument.
Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with possession of an offensive weapon and a 34-year-old man with receives property.
