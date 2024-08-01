Edwards, who features tonight on Heavyweight with Dave Letele: Patched, said there was a minor off-field scuffle between Black Power and Mongrel Mob prospects that went nowhere.

But 20 minutes after the match between Tapuae Sports Club and YMP at War Memorial Park, as supporters were making their way to vehicles, fights kicked off between gang members.

“I went there expecting more of a police presence, and leadership from the Black Power, which there wasn’t,” said Edwards. “None of their senior leadership was at the game.

Dave Letele speaks with a Mongrel Mob Bronson Edwards.

“I was getting in my car ready to leave but had a bad feeling. I was talking with my whānau and then told there’s a fight on the road. I rushed over and de-escalated it and then I was attacked by a young guy.

“That kicked things off. I de-escalated my situation again but there was no one from the Black Power taking control of their guys.”

Edwards claims that when police arrived they asked him to stay to “help calm things down”.

“I got a call later from a police officer thanking me for my help.

“It would have been 10 times worse if I had not been there and then police charge me with a silly ass charge.”

Dave Letele with Mongrel Mob Wairoa Captain Bronson Edwards.

Police say two people were allegedly stabbed and two others run over during the violence, which was witnesses by children.

Nine people have been arrested so far.

On Thursday, police announced four gang members had been arrested after search warrants were executed.

Two people, aged 23 and 27 were charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. The 23-year-old has also been charged with assault with blunt instrument.

Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with possession of an offensive weapon and a 34-year-old man with receives property.

It comes after another four gang members were arrested on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old Wairoa youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Wairoa man and 33-year-old Wairoa man have both been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

A 21-year-old Wairoa man was also arrested and charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

A 32-year-old Wairoa man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaching bail. He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear on August 27.

Edwards said he believed video footage of the incident will clear him of the disorderly charge he faces.

He claimed that had police been proactive, they could have prevented the situation from escalating.

“There was a flare-up in the game and police left. Why didn’t they stay knowing something had already flared up?” Edwards said.

" Wairoa is a Mob town and If we were to go out to Raupanga (Black Power area), we tell our boys we are going there for a rugby game and to keep things calm,” Edwards said.

The Herald put Edwards’ comments to police.

In a statement, police said: “We are unable to comment on specifics, or the matter any further as it is currently before the courts.”

However, Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki said there would be a large police presence in the Wairoa area to ensure the community felt safe.

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.







