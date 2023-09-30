New Zealand Captain Rona McKenzie (l) with her English counterpart (NZ Cricket Museum). Photo / Supplied

By James Perry of Whakaata Maori

Rona McKenzie first captained the New Zealand women’s cricket team in 1954. She would go on to play seven tests, captaining all of them.

Next month’s inaugural Māori Wāhine Nationals will see five domestic teams play for the Rona McKenzie Taonga in Hastings.

McKenzie (Ngāti Awa) was born at Takapau, an hour south of Hastings, in 1922 and played domestically for Auckland.

The all-rounder made her test debut against England at Leeds in 1954, the team having travelled there by sea for a month. The players were also required to raise their own funds and make their own uniforms. Her last test was against Australia at Dunedin in 1961.

Her grand-nephew, Darren McKenzie-Potter, says Rona, who died in 1999, would be proud and humbled by the recognition 70 years after first making a name for herself.

“The whānau are incredibly happy to see Rona honoured for her contribution to women’s cricket both on the field as a player and after her retirement as a coach, mentor, manager and administrator.”

The inaugural tournament, featuring some of the best female Māori cricketers will take place at Cornwall Park, Hastings between October 13-15.

Auckland Hearts domestic representative, Skye Bowden (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi), will lead a Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) side which boasts exciting young talent.

Sophie Court (Ngāti Awa), Mollie Drumm (Ngāti Porou), Holly Lightbourne (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), Christelle McGuire (Ngāpuhi), Jess Smith (Ngāpuhi, Tainui), Anika Tauwhare (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Ngāi Tahu) and Anika Todd (Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Te Uri-o-Hau) all represented Auckland last summer in domestic age-group cricket and will be an exciting group to watch.

Northern Māori wāhine will look toward Northern Districts representatives Holly Topp (Ngāi Tahu), and star batter Sam Barriball (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tūhoe), for leadership both on and off-field.

Barriball has appeared in 20 ODI’s and eight T20s for the White Ferns, while Topp has made 33 appearances for the Northern Brave.

NZ Māori Schoolgirls representatives Elle Archer (Ngāti Mahanga, Tainui) and sisters Dayle and Kiri Anderson (Tainui) are also players to watch.

Topp is excited about the tournament, and what the opportunity signified to the players.

“What I am most looking forward to about the tournament is the cricket, obviously, but more so the fact that we will be gathered, connected by whakapapa and a common love for the sport.

“This being the inaugural event makes it even more special to attend,”

“Ngā mihi nui New Zealand Cricket and Northern Districts for putting the pathways in place to help us get to this point. Now we’re excited to make our whānau proud.”

Central Districts Wāhine Māori boast three contracted Central Hinds in their side, namely; Georgia Atkinson (Ngāti Kahungunu), Ocean Bartlett (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) and Kerry Tomlinson (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

Tomlinson will player-coach the team, on the back of recent appointments with the Samoan National Women and NZ Māori Secondary Schoolgirls.

Recent CD U19 Women’s representatives; Olivia Clark (Kai Tahu), Reese Drager (Ngāti Porou) and Macy Lyford (Ngāti Kahungunu) will be raring to go, after finishing as runners-up in the National U19 Women’s Tournament last summer.

Capped White Ferns wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen (Ngāi Tahu), headlines a strong Te Whanganui-a-Tara squad.

She will be joined by fellow contracted Wellington Blaze player, Caitlin King (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who will captain and spearhead the bowling attack.

Te Waipounamu (South Island) has named a young side, also filled with former age-group representatives across Canterbury & Otago.

Fast bowler and capped Otago Spark, Harriett Cuttance (Waikato Tainui), will be key to her side’s success, alongside fellow quick, Zarah Moana (Ngāti Porou).

The inaugural national Māori Wāhine tournament continues the growth of Māori cricket with the support of New Zealand Cricket and follows the inaugural men’s tournament in Whāngārei earlier this year, won by Tāmaki Makaurau. Jock McKenzie (Ngāti Maniapoto), who is also a handy rugby player with Auckland and the Blues was named player of the tournament.

The five wāhine sides will play each other once in a T20 format over the course of the weekend beginning with Te Whanganui a Tara taking on Central Districts, and Tāmaki Makaurau playing Northern Māori at 2.30 pm on October 13.