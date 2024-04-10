Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (right, front). Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Leadership is a position that demands strength, empathy and responsibility.

Yet unfortunately, there are some individuals who use their leadership to wield their power in a despicable manner - by targeting the vulnerable, disabled and marginalised members of society.

Some actions we’ve seen from our leaders (eg in disability and health) highlight a dangerous disregard for the values of compassion and justice that are essential for effective leadership.

Leaders who choose to prey on the most defenceless members of their community reveal a fundamental insecurity in their leadership approach.

These attacks on the vulnerable can come in many forms, whether it be through harmful policies or discriminatory practices. It’s a blatant display of abuse of power and a failure to uphold the basic tenets of human decency.

True leaders are those who stand up for the rights and dignity of all individuals, especially those who need protection. By contrast, those who choose to attack the weak not only fail as leaders but also betray the trust and expectations placed upon them by their constituents.

Therefore, it is crucial for all of us to hold such leaders accountable for their actions and to demand better from those who hold positions of power and influence.

Leaders who attack the vulnerable do a disservice not only to their own reputations but also to the very communities they are supposed to serve.

Pandering to lobbyists, rushing legislation through under urgency, denying basic democratic rights, over-riding existing environmental legislation, granting superpowers to one minister into bills such as Fast-Track Approvals shows a creep of unchecked power, which we must guard against.

True leadership is characterised by empathy, strength and a commitment to justice - qualities that are sorely lacking in those who choose to target the most vulnerable members of society.

It is up to all of us to challenge and confront such behaviour and to work towards a more inclusive and compassionate future and Aotearoa hou (modern New Zealand) for all.