New data shows Māori health providers have delivered 33,330 vaccinations up to June 30, 2024, surpassing the Government’s goal set in March 2024 of 10,000.
The vaccines protected against serious illnesses such as polio, meningococcal B, tetanus and diphtheria for adults and children.
Health Minister Shane Reti welcomed the preliminary data after $50 million was invested over two years for Māori health providers to help lift immunisation rates in December.
“Already we’re learning that the programme is delivering positive results.