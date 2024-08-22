“Our investment is contributing directly to the Government’s target of having 95% of children at 24 months getting all their scheduled immunisations,” he said.

Reti attributed the success to local events, outreach services and campaigns promoting immunisations on social media, radio and street advertising.

“For example, in Te Tai Tokerau, Ngāti Hine Health Trust was very successful in reaching older Māori, with more than three-quarters of whānau vaccinated being Māori and almost half being over 65.

“In Hauraki and Waikato, Te Kōhao Health and Raukura Hauora o Tainui delivered almost half their total vaccinations to young children aged 0-4 years by undertaking more than 70 outreach events with a strong focus on supporting new mothers and pregnant women, attending events with fun activities for children and home visits.

“These hauora providers held vaccination drives for all of the community, especially benefiting those with no way to get to a clinic.

The Health Minister claimed the uptake of vaccinations was helping reduce emergency department wait times by preventing New Zealanders from becoming seriously ill.

“This is exactly the kind of investment in frontline services, managed and delivered locally, which we need more of to help deliver on the targets the Government has set for our health system,” Reti said.