The minister’s office has said communities in South Auckland are why commercial fishing will be allowed in the two high protected areas, citing that it will help people facing a cost-of-living crisis, ability to access the fishery, and affordable prices. But iwi and advocacy groups say it just doesn’t stack up.

“If feeding South Auckland is a priority, there are plenty of alternative ways to do it other than having to fish inside a high protected area,” says Sam Woolwort of Legasea.

Legasea is part of the Kai Ika project, an initiative that has been feeding South Auckland marae and communities for almost 10 years using the already-caught fish by fishing operators, collecting their unwanted fish heads, frames and offal.

Woolwort finds the proposal to allow ring-net fishing within two high-protection areas of Kawau Bay, Rangitoto, and Motutapu absurd.

“Fishing inside a high protection area just doesn’t really make sense to me. Why? Why would you take the one area where there is gonna be some regulation and de-regulate it? It’s bewildering,” says Woolwort.





Conservation Minister Tama Potaka.

Commercial fishing was banned in the original Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Protection bill proposed by the previous government but the coalition Government controversially added it to the bill this week.

And Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki is among many other mana whenua groups unhappy about the amendment. But to find out about the amendment in the news after years and years of advocacy for change was most upsetting, the iwi said.

“Honestly, it was a shock and it was a blow,” said MacFie.

“That has never been part of the conversations with ‘Tai Timu Tai Pari’ which was the Sea Change change plan in our conversations with the associated ministries around what the implementation of the proposed bill would look like.

“At no point has there been any conversations about commercial interests and if anything I would say the majority of stakeholders and feedback in this area all agree that that area needed protecting for the benefit of the rest of the area.,”

Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, CEO of WWF-New Zealand says the main problem of this amendment is that if there’s commercial fishing in a high protected area, it’s not a high protected area.

Giving exclusivity to about five commercial operators in the two high protected areas for migratory fish is also considered wrong. These fish could easily be caught in areas where there are no conservation issues.

Exclusivity to five commercial operators in HPAs, is wrong.

Kingdon-Bebb says the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries has a lot to answer for.

“There will always be a commercial fisher somewhere who can make a case for a special exemption from marine protection proposals and Shane Jones knows this too. Our strong suspicion is that the minister cares much more about the precedent value of this concession to fishers than he does about the particular circumstance of the handful of ring-netters who are going to be permitted to fish where no one else is allowed.

MacFie says, “We don’t know who these entities are that have been allowed in.

“It’s the first that we’ve heard of ring-net fishing needing to be specifically in that area, we’ve not seen them before and the claim that this is really the only place that they’re going to be able to pursue the fishing of migratory breeds. Grey mullet and kahawai and spotted dogfish, they can be found anywhere and everywhere so it’s a really weak, and claim to make,” she said.

According to the minister’s office, “Operators currently take a total of around 18 tonnes of kahawai, grey mullet, parore, and trevally from these areas annually. The proposal would be limited to these operators and would not allow for new entrants in the fishery.

It says, “that about five commercial operators will be allowed to continue ring-net fishing not dredging. And that the existing commercial operators will use small vessels less than 6 metres in length and will operate within the two high protection areas between March and August. These HPAs are Kawau Bay, Rangitoto and Motutapu. These total about 50 square kilometres in size – that’s only about 3% of the total 1500 square kilometres of high protection area.”



