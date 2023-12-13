Up To Speed With Te Reo: Stacey Morrison explains types of hui

Stan Walker in his first Te Matatini appearance for Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana, in February this year. Photo / Te Matatini

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As Members of Parliament have been heard to say He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa. My name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi – podcast – we’ll look at large iwi events and hui that you may hear about, but maybe not know exactly what they’re about.

First let’s start with the term hui – a word that can be used for meeting, conference, gathering or seminar.

Knowing that, we can extend to hui ā-iwi – which means the meeting of the iwi, a large tribal meeting, which some iwi, like Ngāi Tahu, welcome tribal members to, sending out a karanga of welcome.





Another extension of the term hui is hui ā-tau – which means annual meeting because tau is a word we use for “year’.

Te Matatini is another famous hui of sorts, it’s our national kapa haka competition held every two years, hosted by a different iwi every time. After qualifying at regional competitions, top kapa haka groups compete at the competition. It was first held in 1972, when it was known as the New Zealand Polynesian Festival.

In 2004 it was renamed Te Matatini, meaning “the many faces”.

Famous faces are seen at Te Matatini, like Stan Walker who stood for his group Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana for the first time in 2023.

While we are talking kapa haka – kapa literally means “group” paired with haka to describe a “haka group – kapa haka”.

Knowing that, you will understand there’s no need to say “kapa haka group” when mentioning a kapa haka, because “kapa” means group – and you don’t need to say haka group group!

Another grand hui you may hear about is Koroneihana – coronation.

Koroneihana literally means “coronation” as it commemorates the coronation of the first Māori King in 1858 and has continued since subsequent leaders of the Kiingitanga – the King movement that is recognised by many iwi.

Nowadays Koroneihana is a huge, week-long hui joined by thousands to discuss important issues of the day, and also to unite in grief, with kawe mate being the act of bringing photos and memories of those who have passed away in the last year – kawe meaning carry, and mate meaning the dead. It’s another stage of their grief and healing.

Once the formal and serious aspects of Koroneihana have been completed, there are top-level kapa haka performances, including the anthemic waiata E noho Tūheitia that recognises the current Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia.

Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe is the final hui we will talk about. This is the festival of the Ngāi Tūhoe iwi, which was formed in 1971 to connect Tūhoe descendants to each other, to strengthen their identity, reo and tikanga, especially if they live outside of the tribal area in Te Urewera.

Just a note here that Ngāi Tūhoe is the full name of the iwi, but they are also referred to simply as Tūhoe.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

