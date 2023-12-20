Up to speed with te reo: Stacey Morrison on pōwhiri, mihi whakatau

Te Rito journalism cadets prepare for their pōwhiri at Hoani Waititi Marae, Glen Eden, in May this year. Photo / Julie Zhu

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Stacey Morrison has launched her second podcast series of Up To Speed With Te Reo.

As members of Parliament have been heard to say, He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa. My name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi (podcast), we’ll look at pōwhiri – welcome ceremonies on marae, and sometimes in work or education settings; as well as whakatau – a slightly more informal welcome, and other words associated with common ceremonies.

1. Pōwhiri: A Profound Welcome: Let’s begin by understanding the essence of pōwhiri, a traditional Māori welcome ceremony. Tama Davis, of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, eloquently describes pōwhiri as the ceremonial process of welcoming guests to our lands, highlighting the importance of connection and respect.

2. Pronouncing Pōwhiri: Before we proceed, let’s ensure we pronounce pōwhiri correctly. In the podcast we listen to the elongated ō sound in ‘pōwhiri’. However, the variation of this term to pōhiri (no “w”) is also correct, with the core meaning remaining unchanged.

3. The Components of Pōwhiri: Kaumātua Kerehi Waiariki Grace, educationalist and Māori cultural adviser, sheds light on some aspects of pōwhiri – marae ātea (front courtyard) wharenui (meeting house), and hapū (subtribe). Understanding these terms, along with iwi (tribe), provides a foundation for comprehending the intricacies of Māori welcoming ceremonies.

4. Karanga -The Welcoming Call: One of the first acts in a pōwhiri is the karanga – a captivating welcoming call performed by women. We hear a documentary clip from Kawa Kereama, a Kuia from Te Kauwhata Marae, about the importance of karanga in setting the tone for the welcome. Terms like tangata whenua (home people) and manuhiri (visitors) define the dynamics of this interaction.

5. Whaikōrero and Waiata: Formal Oratory and Song: Following the karanga, whaikōrero, formal oratory, takes centre stage, followed by waiata (song) to support the speaker. Various types of waiata, including traditional chants and haka, enrich the kōrero and indeed the experience.

6. Whakatau: A Welcoming Ceremony: Te Ara Institute’s team introduces us to whakatau, a welcoming ceremony often used for new staff and students. Both pōwhiri and whakatau share the common goal of fostering whanaungatanga – connections and relationships.

7. Whanaungatanga and Mihimihi: Building Kinship: Whanaungatanga, a fundamental Māori concept, is about building connections to create the foundation of our relationships. Mihimihi, introductory speeches, are a key opportunity to listen, share and connect. Anyone present can contribute their mihimihi, fostering whanaungatanga.

As we wrap up, I hope the various insights shared by speakers in this episode into pōwhiri, whakatau, and related ceremonies have helped you get up to speed with these practices. Stay tuned for more episodes, and until then, Mauri ora – be well!

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

Up to Speed is available to listen on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



