Stacey Morrison has launched her second podcast series of Up To Speed With Te Reo.

Well-known broadcaster, author and te reo champion Stacey Morrison, in collaboration with NZME’s Kāhyu, Flava radio station and iHeartRadio, proudly announces the launch of the second season of popular Māori language podcast, Up to Speed with Te reo Māori.

Season two invites listeners to get up to speed with te reo Māori in an accessible way, providing bite-sized episodes designed to quickly familiarise listeners with essential Māori language phrases and words frequently encountered in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Each episode presents quotes and real-life examples broken down into easily digestible explanations, enriched with additional insights and tips.

Morrison is thrilled to be back, supporting people’s understanding of Te reo Māori.

“Both season one and two have come from my observation that people are hearing te reo Māori phrases in conversation and although interested, may feel a bit unsure what they mean or how to pronounce them, so I wanted to provide a free resource to help them get up to speed in a time-efficient way”, she says.

Stacey Morrison hosts the Herald's Up to Speed podcast. Photo / Supplied

“This is not a learning podcast that starts with basics and moves through, there are real-life examples grouped in themes like sports and commentary, education and schools, values and protocols, proverbs (whakataukī), Māori names for public services, events [hui], and the art of establishing connections through pepeha – tribal sayings, food, and drink.”

Marty Hehewerth, Flava content director, shares Morrison’s excitement for the return of the second season.

“Stacey brings a unique blend of expertise and warmth, making it an absolute must-listen for anyone, whether you’re a beginner or looking to expand your language skills. At Flava we take pride in offering our hosts a platform to celebrate and advocate for their diverse cultures. Building on the success of Flava Drive host Mariner [Maz] Fagaiava’s Island Roots and Auckland Ways podcast earlier this year, we are looking forward to continuing to add to our content offerings at Flava,” he says.

James Butcher, NZME Head of Digital Audio says: “We’re pleased to announce the second season of Up to Speed with te reo Māori. Stacey is a fantastic broadcaster, dedicated to sharing her expertise in te reo Māori, bringing real value to our over one million listeners. Our goal is to offer a diverse platform with topics and genres that appeal to our expanding audience.”

The complete second series of Up to Speed with te reo Māori is available now on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



