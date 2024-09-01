Dame Naida Glavish was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae this morning as 13 iwi, including Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu, made the journey to mark the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia.

Members of the country’s largest iwi, Ngāpuhi, arrived in big numbers this morning to Tūrangawaewae Marae to pay their respects to Kīngi Tūheitia, who died on Friday aged 69.

The Northern tribe are among the 13 iwi – including Ngāi Tahu, Mataatua waka and Te Atiawa – to be represented in the first contingent to be welcomed at the 8am powhiri onto Tūrangawaewae Marae.

The Māori King, Tuheitia Paki (crowned Te Arikinui Kīngi Tuheitia), died following complications from heart surgery just a few days after his 18th Koroneihana celebrations.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was among today's mourners at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

Yesterday, on day three of the tangihanga, guests included the Governor-General, members of the Rātana Church and iwi including Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kauwhata and Ngāti Hine.