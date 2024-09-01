Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Tūrangawaewae Marae gates open to all - Māori and non-Māori - for Kīngi Tūheitia tangi

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Dame Naida Glavish was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae this morning as 13 iwi, including Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu, made the journey to mark the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia.

Members of the country’s largest iwi, Ngāpuhi, arrived in big numbers this morning to Tūrangawaewae Marae to pay their respects to Kīngi Tūheitia, who died on Friday aged 69.

The Northern tribe are among the 13 iwi – including Ngāi Tahu, Mataatua waka and Te Atiawa – to be represented in the first contingent to be welcomed at the 8am powhiri onto Tūrangawaewae Marae.

The Māori King, Tuheitia Paki (crowned Te Arikinui Kīngi Tuheitia), died following complications from heart surgery just a few days after his 18th Koroneihana celebrations.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was among today's mourners at Tūrangawaewae Marae.
Yesterday, on day three of the tangihanga, guests included the Governor-General, members of the Rātana Church and iwi including Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kauwhata and Ngāti Hine.

Prime Minister Christoper Luxon – who was overseas last week – made a special journey to Tūrangawaewae on Saturday, having just returned from Tonga, where he attended the Pacific Islands Leader forum.

More iwi from throughout the motu are expected for the 2pm powhiri, as well Tuesday’s 8am and 2pm powhiris.

David Seymour.
Politicians – including Winston Peters, as acting Prime Minister, and Act Leader David Seymour, Chris Hipkins and Green Party members – will arrive on Wednesday morning to pay their respects.

Mourning will continue at Tūrangawaewae for the next three days before Thursday’s service.

The service will start at 10am and the waka carrying Kīngi Tuheitia to his final resting place at Taupiri Mountain is scheduled to leave Tūrangawaewae around 1pm at arrive at Taupiri at 3pm.

Kīngi Tuheitia’s successor is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Police said the roads will be blocked for the funeral procession on Thursday.

