Tuku Morgan.

Tukoroirangi Morgan has been reappointed as chair of Waikato-Tainui’s Te Arataura, the executive entity for iwi, following a week of uncertainty.

Te Whakakitenga o Waikato chair Tipa Mahuta on Friday announced the appointments of Tukoroirangi Morgan and Jackie Colliar as chair and deputy chair.

Tipa says the election process was robust and produced strong mandates for both Morgan, the current chair, and Colliar to lead the executive arm, as the Government looks to roll back a number of Māori initiatives.

“Both spoke about Kotahitanga as key fundamental principle underpinning their nomination,” Tipa said.

Morgan said he is humbled by the support from Te Arataura and the confidence they have placed in him to lead the Waikato-Tainui executive.

“I look forward to leading the executive for the next three years as we enter into a strong and robust round of political discussions with the Crown to protect the integrity of our Treaty,” Morgan said.

“The present political climate requires strong leadership and I want to make sure our position is clear and concise with the Crown.

“We are entering into the next iteration of our five-year plan and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Morgan will be supported by Colliar.

Jackie Colliar.

Colliar brings a wealth of governance experience to her role.

“We have an important three years ahead of us and the house expectations is that we will work together on a pathway that reflects their collective aspirations.”

Colliar is an environmental engineer, researcher and infrastructure strategist with over 20 years’ experience working for and with communities, local authorities, iwi and the private sector.