Tukoroirangi (Tuku) Morgan returns as chair of Te Arataura. Photo / NZ Herald

Tukoroirangi (Tuku) Morgan has returned as chair of Te Arataura after Linda Te Aho stepped down from the role last week.

Morgan returns to the role he held from 2006-2012 when he helped spearhead the Waikato River settlement claim with both the Labour and National governments alongside the late Lady Raiha Mahuta.

He remains adamant the foundational principles of Kīngitanga should be seen as a critical driver in determining how Waikato-Tainui navigates through the next few years.

"Linda steered the waka through some turbulent waters as the organisation pivoted and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic," Morgan said.

"She battled hard to advocate for Māori representation on local councils and to have that voice elevated to the respective decision-making tables. We will see the fruit of that mahi this year in the local body elections."

First on the agenda will be working closely over the next few weeks with executive and operational leadership to develop a 2022-23 budget strategy to present to Parliament for ratification in May.

"It is critical that our operational capability is provided with the tools that they need to execute a pathway forward for our people," Morgan said.

"I intend to accelerate our engagement with local, regional and central government agencies because they all have a key role to play in setting policy direction that has a direct impact on our people."

Kīngitanga representative Ngira Simmonds presided over the election process and informed Kīngi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII of the outcome.

"I look forward to my first formal meeting with our King to reset our future focus in a way that aligns our strategic direction with the expectations of our marae," Morgan said.

Te Arataura holds the responsibility of overseeing Waikato-Tainui's day to day activities.

It's made up of 11 members (including a chairperson and deputy chairperson). Ten of the members derive from Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (formerly known as Te Kauhanganui) and are voted on to serve as executive members.

The 11th member is the Kaahui Ariki representative appointed by the head of the Kaahui Ariki and serves at their discretion. One term (Te Whakakitenga and Te Arataura) lasts three years.

Te Whakakitenga is the governance body that serves to protect and advance the collective interests of the iwi.