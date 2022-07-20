Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha is hoping the Māori culture can help stop Māori youth to a life of crime. Photo / NZME

The country's top Māori cop says unless the approach to managing rising crime involves Māori organisations at the outset, we will continue looking up from the cliff bottom and fail to address the real factors driving crime from the top.

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha has seen it all from the cradle to the grave since joining NZ Police in 1984.

He told the Herald his experience over many years has reinforced his belief that whānau, hapū, iwi, hold the key to stopping the out-of-control Māori statistics that have seen Māori, both young and old churning through police cells, courts and prisons in volumes.

He said the tribal structures within Māoridom today, as opposed to the past, are now far better prepared to deal communally with offenders and victims rather than the individualistic approach in the current system.

"In all my years of policing, I am firmly of the view that the best solutions for Māori sit comfortably with whānau, hapū and iwi without a doubt.

"Their willingness to be involved in driving solutions and to be totally engaged, in supporting offenders is by no means simplistic and by holding offenders to account for their actions while showing compassion and care for victims is where I have seen the most benefit and success."

Haumaha has worked alongside many Māori organisations that are committed to alternative ways of dealing with offenders informed by tikanga Māori, a unique form of restorative justice that has resulted in helping to change lives.

He is certain that this all-inclusive approach is what will lead change to the overworked criminal justice system.

"We all know that young people looking to join gangs have come from whānau suffering from family harm, drug and alcohol abuse, mental illness, and addictions," Haumaha said.

"Gangs and crime are not just a Māori problem, or just a policing issue.

"Gangs have become more sophisticated with huge amounts of money drawn down from the distribution of meth and proceeds of crime.

"It's an issue where we have to bring together a collective of diverse skills, knowledge and experiences to combat the increasing rates of drugs and violence in our communities, in our homes and on our streets.

"Whanau, hapū, iwi want to be involved in improving the wellbeing, not just of Māori but anyone who needs their support, free from harm and free from these painful pillars of misery.

"Our trusted partnerships with Māori has been the sharing of information which has led to Māori-led local solutions that are enduring and sustainable, everyone is there for the long haul to strengthen and support whānau within those communities and Māori have been key to successful outcomes but we have along way to go."

Wally Haumaha says more Māori youth are atttracted by the 'bling lifestyle' of gangs. Photo / NZME

Haumaha said he is as excited about policing today as he was when he joined in 1984.

"My mahi has become more than a job it has been my calling, my vocation supported by the judicious voices of Māori leaders too many to mention, people who knew what they were talking about and who understood the system and the harm suffered by individuals within the system."

Constant talk blaming Māori crime on those who had lost their cultural connection was an easy excuse, Haumaha said. The cultural disconnection argument didn't wash with him.

"I've heard that for a long time, the issues are far more complex than that."

So, what are the answers to these issues?

The key to the future, according to Haumaha, is dedicated, committed and genuine engagement with iwi.

"All government departments want to strengthen and develop relationships with iwi.

"Investing in prevention is key to prevent reoffending, which is what we did when we established Te Pae Oranga in partnership with Iwi in 2013," he said.

The Iwi Panels were a way of holding offenders to account while also helping them to address their problems.

The programme was officially launched by King Tuheitia in 2017 as a pathway for police and iwi/Māori partners to deal with minor crime and prevent reoffending.

The panels are made up of community leaders with the knowledge and lived experiences to help people make positive changes in their lives.

"What started with four pilot programmes has now expanded across 21 locations and I am seeing the success of how we can deal with our people, instead of going through the justice system.

"It is not a soft option which has seen lawyers, judges, politicians attend panels with nothing but absolute praise for the programme."

Government investment in Te Pae Oranga in 2021 has been hugely successful in enabling districts to extend the programme to young adults, facing similar minor diversional crimes.

"Are the Māori youth crime numbers getting worse - yes. But is there something we can do about it - absolutely, and we must look at the long-term investment over generations," Haumaha said.

"It is also important as I said previously that a lot of these young people have suffered horrific harm in their early years, we must give them hope and step up to the challenges we face as well as what these young people have had to face."

He said the iwi liaison network - set up in 1998 - has made a major difference to dealing with offending and victimisation by Maori.

"They have done an excellent job and have the trust and confidence of our people.

"I am proud of the network which has also seen the establishment of Pacific and ethnic liaison officers, a reflection of the diversity and face of our communities."

Wally Haumaha (left), hopes community leaders like John Tamihere help police deal with rising Māori crime. Photo / NZME

He said police have also recently trialled a new approach to mental health call-outs.

"One of the saddest issues facing our young people is mental health.

"We recently trialled a new approach to mental health call-outs which saw our teams working in partnership with Free Ambulance, and Wellington DHBs.

"The results were encouraging and offer a more inclusive and safe approach to dealing with mental health callouts that come to our attention."