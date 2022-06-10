Ruapehu district councillor Elijah Pue said under the present system, changing electoral rolls was "really difficult". Photo / Moana Ellis

Ruapehu district councillor Elijah Pue said under the present system, changing electoral rolls was "really difficult". Photo / Moana Ellis

Ruapehu district councillor Elijah Pue said under the present system, changing electoral rolls was "really difficult". Photo / Moana Ellis

A Ruapehu district councillor says allowing Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time would be a huge step towards removing barriers to voting.

It could also help justify more equitable representation in both central and local government, he said.

Elijah Pue, one of two Māori elected to the 12-seat Ruapehu District Council, said under the present system Māori can't achieve the level of representation they should be afforded.

"Changing rolls is really difficult and you can only do it once every five years," Pue said.

"Not being able to change whenever you want is a real disservice to our people and I think the Electoral Commission did a poor job every five years to promote the Māori Electoral Option."

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced on Thursday he would introduce the Māori Electoral Option Bill to the House in the coming weeks, saying the present timing and frequency of the option was unjustified, unfair and often difficult to understand.

The Māori Electoral Option is a four-month period held every five to six years, allowing Māori voters to move between the general or Māori electoral rolls. It last took place in 2018, and under the rules Māori will not have the opportunity to change rolls until after the 2023 general election.

Pue was disappointed the changes would not be in place for the local body elections in October, but he said the most important thing was to begin to remove barriers for Māori voters, making it easier for Māori to participate in democratic processes.

"This is huge. I'm all for removing red tape and complexities that our people cannot navigate, so if this is going to make it easier for our people to engage in a democratic system then I am absolutely supportive of it.

"Hopefully, it will increase the number of our people who are on the Māori roll and therefore prove to the Government and successive governments – local and central – that we do have the numbers to justify more equitable representation at the decision-making table."

Pue said when he was campaigning for Māori wards in the Ruapehu district, the low number of voters on the Māori roll was an issue raised repeatedly by the community.

"One of the key concerns was why are we doing this for Māori when not even half of [Māori] are on the Māori roll and they can't change to the Māori roll when they want to," Pue said.

The Ruapehu council will introduce three Māori ward seats in a 10-member council this year after the Local Government Commission overturned its proposed representation arrangements, reducing the number of members elected from a general ward from eight to six (plus mayor) to improve the proportion of Māori representation.

Faafoi said allowing Māori to change rolls at any time would provide Māori with flexibility and promote participation in democracy.

"By removing the restrictions that currently lock Māori voters in their roll choice for two general elections, this change represents a significant improvement to a status quo that prevents Māori voters from fully exercising their electoral rights," Faafoi said.

