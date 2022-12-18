Te Pāti Māori leadership Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Whakaata Māori

The tide against Māori and racism is going out, as young New Zealanders of all races and ethnicities take over the narrative of our nationhood.

That’s the view of Te Pāti Māori co-leader and Herald columnist Debbie Ngarewa-Packer who said the findings of a new Herald poll confirmed the word and actions on the streets.

The Herald commissioned two polls, each with 1000 respondents. The polling was conducted by Dynata in November.

In the first poll, we asked: Do you think the following issues/subjects have brought us closer together or pushed us further apart? Growth of Māori language, culture and political influence.

In the second poll, one and a half times more New Zealanders agree (46 per cent) than not agree (30 per cent) with the statement: “the growth of Māori language, culture and political influence is good for all New Zealanders”, but the same proportions (47 per cent v 30 per cent) of New Zealanders think this has pushed us further apart.

Ngarewa-Packer said the poll numbers were a very true and real reflection of the change happening in society today.

“We are at this crossroads in our nation, and the poll results are indicative of the tension we see in our country at the moment,” Ngarewa-Packer told the Herald.

“The poll numbers are exactly what we are seeing through our social media channels.

“There’s an almost clashing of generations. We have this older generation, predominantly male, who don’t like change.

“Then we have this younger generation who are less uncomfortable with change and who accept there is a cultural tide going on.

“There’s a wash out with the old tide going out, and a new tide coming in.”

The second poll question asked: “In general terms, how do you feel about the following statements as they apply to New Zealand? The growth of Māori language, culture and political influence is good for all New Zealanders.

Almost half of people, 46 per cent, agreed, 24 per cent were indifferent and 30 per cent disagreed.

More women, 52 per cent, than men, 40 per cent, agreed with the statement.

Ngarewa-Packer said with a younger cohort of Māori, Pasifika and Asians becoming the dominant force in Aotearoa, they see issues differently from our parents’ generation.

“There’s a prediction that by 2030, one million of the New Zealand population will be Māori, Pasifika or Asian.

“Māori and Pasifika are a largely young, growing population and with that growth, we will start to see a change in policy, social engagement and that’s what the poll is picking up.

“Change will happen inevitably and there’s nothing the older generation can do to stop it.

“The more we adjust to embrace that, the better off we will be as a nation which will bring more social cohesion.”

Youth at the COP27 UN Climate Summit making a stand. Photo / AP

The Te Pāti co-leader said today’s youth don’t defend te Tiriti.

“They live it. They don’t defend or oppose climate change, they live it.

“It is also repugnant to young people to not be diverse and accept each others’ diversities. It’s like Māori are almost back on our path from when we adopted someone’s culture, not our own.”

Ngarewa-Packer said we must adopt what young people want and need.

“It’s about multi relationships.

“We can really build this nation if we continue to fight discrimination and address inequality.

“We need to remove some of the social barriers that still exist today.

“It’s like the reo. There are more Pākehā than Māori booked in to learn the language and that’s a wonderful thing.”



















