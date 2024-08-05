Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Editorial: The working poor - two-income families and elderly turning to food banks and handouts to survive

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Kiwis pay packets should be boosted by the Government's tax cuts this week. Photo / File

Kiwis pay packets should be boosted by the Government's tax cuts this week. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

Data revealed to the Herald by KiwiHarvest, a national food rescue organisation that collects surplus and donated food and distributes it throughout New Zealand, paints a grim picture of the struggles hard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu