The Kīngitanga has defended the public shaming by Māori King Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII of his eldest son Whatumoana and his marriage to Rangimarie Tahana that featured a whānau walk out mid-ceremony and a bride-in-brawl at the reception.

Sources told the NZ Herald that the statement from the King's office on June 25, 2022, of the disapproval of the marriage to Tahana, was an accumulation of 18 months of deep frustration and hurt, an attempted coup of the Kīngitanga by Whatumoana, mounting debts around the motu, and his dabbling in aspects of black magic.

Whatumoana and Tahana were also said to have been travelling throughout the motu on kaupapa the Office of the Kīngitanga knew nothing about.

But because of who he was, doors were opened as many were under the impression they were acting on his father's behalf and authority. But complaints started coming back to the King's office.

King Tuheitia sat down with Whatumoana to ask what was he doing.

"Whatumoana left one day and never came back. The king later learned he had moved in with Tahana," the Kīngitanga source said.

The final straw came when Whatumoana, 33, was told by his parents that Tahana - who was widowed and a few years his senior - would never carry the Paki surname.

In a "in your face" response to his parents, the couple decided to adopt the name of the first Māori King Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, along with the surname of her deceased husband, King.

On the wedding day, the source said, the sun was out despite the weather forecast scheduled to be heavy rain.

"But as bride and groom entered the church doors, kaumatua noticed a black cloud coming down from Taupiri mountain and hovered over the church," the source said.

During the wedding ceremony the Kahui Ariki (royal household), walked out once they realised the name change, and questioned Whatumoana as to why he was taking the korowai of Te Wherowhero, that would normally be wrapped around his father King Tuheitia.

"The whānau walked out once they realised what Whatu was doing and informed the King."

King Tuheitia with his sons Whatumoana (left) and Korotangi. Photo / NZME

At the reception later that night at the Taupiri Tavern, there was also an altercation between the bride and member of Whatumoana's whānau.

Whatumoana took to Facebook to defend his new bride. Many believe the post was written by Tahana as it is known that she envy's the Whatumoana had with his cousin.

"My wife still has her beautiful teeth," his post said.

"Any relationship between you and I will severe immediately. If you can't take me and my whanau, you and your company are no longer part of my future."

The source said animosity between King Tuheitia and Whatumoana began soon after Tahana came into the Kīngitanga circle.

Tahana had been around and involved with the Kīngitanga but was insignificant. Her role became more visible over the past five years, after the King's kidney illness.

"Whatu has had everything done for him and never had a voice. He was told what to do and has had a life of advisors, now Rangimarie seems to be his voice and took advantage of him.

"Rangimarie was dating an associate of Whatumoana's for 3 months before entering into an intimate relationship with Whatumoana."

The source said Tahana "brainwashed" Whatumoana and the couple even became involved with Uenuku.

The statue of the tribal God is on display at the Te Awamutu Museum. It is written that Tainui brought Uenuku's spirit over from Hawaiki inside of a stone and then transferred it into the carving of Te Uenuku. Tainui used to invoke his spirit to temporarily inhabit smaller idols during times of war.

The source said Whatu and Tahana would often travel to Te Awamutu.

"They tried to start their own cult and were approaching marae to ask for their support but in respect to the King, marae refused to pledge their allegiance to the couple."