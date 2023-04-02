Derek visits Te Rau Karamu marae a masterpiece of interwoven philosophies, artwork and technology which has won multiple awards and received massive recognition in the design world. Video / Faultline Films. Made with funding from NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

Host Derek Kawiti is closer to home this week and looks at the architectural structure of the Te Rau Karamu Marae - the cultural heart of Massey University’s Wellington campus.

This marae, the 2022 Wellington Architecture Awards Winner, can host guests overnight and facilitate different types of teaching and learning, whilst also providing a place for retreat and rejuvenation.

The majestical Te Rau Karamu Marae. Photo / Supplied

The marae interfaces with surrounding campus buildings and the wider precinct. The atea opens out to the surrounding university courtyards and streets, holding its own mana without physical barriers through the use of patterned paving, planting and the carved waharoa and is an architectural sight to behold.

The eight-part series The Drawing Board examines the past, present and what future architectural designs in Aotearoa might look like.

Host Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), a professor of architecture at Victoria University of Wellington, leads viewers on a journey of exploration, visiting construction sites and completed buildings.

See the full episodes on Whakaata Māori, Mondays, 7.30pm, or head to Māori+ or watch on demand.












