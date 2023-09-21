Māori arrested for taking part in the ‘Dog Tax Rebellion’ Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

A new play that explores a Dog Tax that caused a confrontation between a group of Northern Māori and the Crown in 1898 will have its first presentation in a play reading this weekend.

Tāke Kurī: The Dog Tax Rebellion, written by Auckland playwright Geoffrey Clendon, is set in the Hokianga and tells the story of a controversial Dog Tax that was opposed by Māori who believed they were being discriminated against and refused to pay. The conflict led to an armed standoff in the small Northland community of Rawene. Historians have described the conflict as the last gasp of the 19th-century wars between Māori and Pākehā settlers.

“It’s ironic that this small uprising turned into this major event. Four government troop ships from the British navy steamed up little ‘ole Rawene, with 150 soldiers, sailors, and canons. The whole deal was wildly blown out of proportion,” says Clendon.

Playwright Geoff Clendon.

“It’s a David and Goliath story. This was very attractive to me as a playwright.”

Clendon (Ngāpuhi) is connected to the story because his ancestors – both Māori and Pakeha – were deeply involved in the conflict.

“I have these deep gut-tightening feelings about the whole ordeal. I want to present truthfully both sides of the story, which means I can pull back and look at it objectively. Everything that I do has a social conscience and comments on our experiences.”

He says his play is an important story to tell because it documents some of the injustices that occurred in our history.

“I want to say this is what happened and I believe that it will ring some bells with ongoing issues within Aotearoa, New Zealand.”

Clendon, an actor, director, and former drama teacher, has been workshopping his play this week at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland as part of the annual Koanga Festival. He’s one of five playwrights of emerging Māori voices to workshop their plays, with professional theatre practitioners, leading up to a public performance of their work this weekend.

Actors from left, Manuel Solomon, Taungaroa Emile and Antonio Te Maioha in the play Tāke Kurī: The Dog Tax Rebellion.

“These workshops have been a positive experience and give Māori the opportunity to spread their playwriting wings. The aroha that comes out of Te Pou Theatre has been wonderful.”

The first presentation of Clendon’s play is directed by Waimihi Hotere, with actors Antonio Te Maioha, Bronwyn Turei, Taungaroa Emile, and Manuel Solomon. Clendon hopes to one day present the work in the Hokianga, where the events of the play took place and impacted the community.

The Auckland playwright has been spending time in the Hokianga to write his play and already the locals have told him that they can’t wait to see it.

“I whakapapa to the Hokianga. I keep getting drawn back there. It’s home in my deep heart’s core. This story is about the Hokianga, and my people, who I adore.”

Koanga Playreadings are being held at Te Pou Theatre today and tomorrow at 6pm