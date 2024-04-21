The church, the kaiwero and the apology: Pat Mohi exclusive interview

Pat Mohi is on Te Ao with Moana tonight.

Tonight on Māori TV, Te Ao with Moana will speak exclusively with Pat Mohi, whose face was digitally removed from an image of him laying down a wero, taiaha in hand, for an Easter pamphlet circulated by the Hope Project, a Christian charity group.

“The thing that got me the most were the people in the picture around me - they were grandchildren, friends,” Mohi says.

The digitally changed picture of the wero.

“The wero itself, that position in particular is one that everybody adopts from our style. So I saw my father, I saw my nephews, I saw us all combined metaphorically within that position.”

Pat Mohi in the original picture.

Te Ao with Moana also talks with Hope Project coordinator Dave Mann, who, with church members, travelled to Tarimano Marae, just outside Rotorua, earlier this week to offer amends.

“We’ve done a wrong. We represent the Christian faith, we can’t do anything but be open and honest,” Mann says.

For the full story, see Te Ao with Moana, tonight at 8pm on Māori TV.