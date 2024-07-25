Tensions are flaring up again in the Bay of Islands where Ōpua residents and local hapū oppose a housing development. Photo / RNZ

By Peter de Graaf for RNZ

Police were called to a protest in the Bay of Islands where opponents of a housing development say three people were trespassed and one was taken away in handcuffs.

Ōpua residents and local hapū are protesting against a developer’s plans for about 13 homes on a headland known as Puketītī, where a contractor resumed work on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Kellet St property at 2.45pm when security guards reported three people were trespassing and refusing to leave.

Police said the matter was resolved without issue but officers would conduct follow-ups to prevent any further incidents.