Tech industry falling short in representing indigenous voices

Aaron Ward, CEO and co-founder of Ask Nicely.

The technology industry is in dire need of more indigenous staffers as data reveals a shockingly low number of 4 per cent Māori representation in tech, according to one of the few Māori in the industry.

“We should have been looking inward as a country, particularly towards growing indigenous representation and voices in the tech industry,” software as a service company Ask Nicely co-founder and chief executive Aaron Ward says.

One of the key challenges Ward highlights is the lack of quality education and resources for indigenous youth interested in pursuing careers in technology.

Ward, the only Māori representative in his company, says the way to combat the shortage of indigenous people in technology is to provide opportunities at the start of their careers.

He believes intervention at an early education level by sharing success stories and providing mentorship opportunities can inspire and empower rangatahi Māori to pursue careers in technology.

“If Māori see other Māori working in tech, it will become apparent that this is a legitimate career option.”

Struggling with diversity

“To discover new lands, you must first lose sight of the shore - it sums up the job of starting a technology business.”

Despite being one of the fastest-growing industries globally, technology continues to struggle with diversity, especially with indigenous people.

“People don’t realise that technology is going to be the second-largest export sector and as a sector relies upon the talented people, which is also definitely a constraint.”

Ward emphasises that addressing this issue is essential for fostering innovation as Māori and indigenous populations possess the value of being natural explorers.

He says Aotearoa has an unfair advantage of having an explorer mindset that is critical to building a new technology - but it needs to be unlocked.

“Leveraging this cultural DNA that encourages taking risks and thinking outside the box can aid the creation of highly effective tech workers.”

Ward encourages young minds to “aim for the big” and to come up with a level of audacity and swagger, creating the possibility to build businesses that come from New Zealand.

“As we know, innovation doesn’t come from the core but rather from the edge. What’s more on the edge than Aotearoa?”