Te reo Māori version of Beds are Burning to be performed at West Auckland festival

Peter Garrett on stage in 2017. Photo / Dana Distortion, Sony Music

Former Midnight Oil and indigenous rights activist Peter Garrett - who will headline the Waitangi @ Waititi concert in West Auckland - will also be unveiling a te reo version of the band’s biggest and most loved hit song, Beds are Burning.

Garrett arrives in Auckland tomorrow for Tuesday’s free Waitangi Day concert with his band The Alter Egos.

Garrett will be singing Beds are Burning in te reo after Te Whānau o Waipareira acquired the rights in 2022.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the song will resonate with whānau and the crowd.

“It was a no-brainer to buy the rights to such a pivotal song about the undoing of indigenous people, and to have it performed live in our native tongue on this important day will be formidable. To have Peter Garrett embracing our culture with us on Waitangi Day will be pretty unforgettable,” Tamihere said.

Whānau Waipareira CE John Tamihere. Photo / NZME

With two massive stages, the rest of the line-up is an all New Zealand affair including The Black Seeds, Tiki Taane, Aaradhna, Savage, Katchafire, Kora and Sons of Zion.

Sam Eriwata from Sons of Zion said he and the boys are looking forward to it.

“We’re excited to be in the line-up so be there on February 6 whānau. Come one, come all, young and old. It’s going to be a great day so see you soon.”

Waitangi @ Waititi is a smoke-free, alcohol-free, whānau-friendly free concert that starts at 9am on February 6 with karakia and will continue throughout the day until 5pm. There is also a large kids zone, interactive Treaty of Waitangi educational space and dozens of local kai and craft stalls.