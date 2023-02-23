Te Matatini kapa haka uniforms play a significant role in the performance and the history of the group, whether they are on or off-stage.
Tamati Waaka is of Te Whānau a Apanui and says their T-shirts are yellow, just like their netball and rugby clubs in the East Coast.
“When our parents were playing rugby and netball, their T-shirts were always yellow and so we have taken that colour and used it to represent them in our haka team.”
While the group’s yellow T-shirts are an awesome part of their uniform, they do not wear them on stage, according to Waaka.
Looking the part, everywhere they go - together.
He believes people shouldn’t forget that off-stage T-shirts also carry a major part of the group’s identity.
“He manu kai runga, ā, ko te manu nei ko Korotau, he manu kōrero, ā, ko te manu tēnei e kīa nei Te Apanui Ringamutu.”
Every group has its differences, especially when it comes to representing their whānau and wearing different uniforms.
According to Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, this is the first time they have changed their off-stage uniforms in a long time.
Renata Curtis is of Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai and says although the team have altered the style of their off-stage uniforms, their symbol and design are the representation of their home and their people of Te Arawa.
“This feather signifies our meeting house, Ngā Pūmanaa e Waru o Te Arawa and our ancestors from Te Arawa, Te Pikikōtuku.”
“No matter where or how far we are from home, we will always have Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru o Te Arawa, with us.”