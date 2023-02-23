Te Matatini kapa haka uniforms play a significant role in the performance and the history of the group, whether they are on or off-stage. Video / Te Ao Māori News

Te Matatini kapa haka uniforms play a significant role in the performance and the history of the group, whether they are on or off-stage. Video / Te Ao Māori News

Te Matatini kapa haka uniforms play a significant role in the performance and the history of the group, whether they are on or off-stage.

Tamati Waaka is of Te Whānau a Apanui and says their T-shirts are yellow, just like their netball and rugby clubs in the East Coast.

“When our parents were playing rugby and netball, their T-shirts were always yellow and so we have taken that colour and used it to represent them in our haka team.”

While the group’s yellow T-shirts are an awesome part of their uniform, they do not wear them on stage, according to Waaka.

The yellow of Ngati Porou. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Looking the part, everywhere they go - together.

He believes people shouldn’t forget that off-stage T-shirts also carry a major part of the group’s identity.

“He manu kai runga, ā, ko te manu nei ko Korotau, he manu kōrero, ā, ko te manu tēnei e kīa nei Te Apanui Ringamutu.”

Every group has its differences, especially when it comes to representing their whānau and wearing different uniforms.

Renata Curtis says their symbol and design are the representation of their home and their people of Te Arawa. Photo / Whakaata Māori

According to Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, this is the first time they have changed their off-stage uniforms in a long time.

Renata Curtis is of Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai and says although the team have altered the style of their off-stage uniforms, their symbol and design are the representation of their home and their people of Te Arawa.

“This feather signifies our meeting house, Ngā Pūmanaa e Waru o Te Arawa and our ancestors from Te Arawa, Te Pikikōtuku.”

“No matter where or how far we are from home, we will always have Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru o Te Arawa, with us.”



