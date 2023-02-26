Te Matatini hailed as a huge success

Te Matatini 2023 winners: Te Whānau a Apanui. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 are claiming the event as “a huge success”.

Te Matatini 2023 saw tens of thousands of people attend Eden Park and hundreds of thousands tune into the live coverage via digital media platforms.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said Te Matatini was the tonic many areas facing a tough few weeks needed - even if just temporarily.

The national kapa haka festival wrapped up at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday afternoon after four days of fierce competition and was won by Te Whānau-A-Apanui.

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross. Photo / Supplied

“I’m happy because Te Matatini is here to bring Aotearoa together and help to rebuild our nation, especially after the arrival of Covid-19, the recent floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. I believe we’ve reached our goal of supporting Aotearoa to unite after such testing times,” Ross said.

“Watching the passion on stage and seeing our whānau enjoying themselves is why I love Te Matatini. I’ve had a lot of fun, especially being amongst the crowd and participating in the interactive activities with the kids. This event has proven that not even the rain could hold Ngāi Māori and Aotearoa whānui from coming together after four years.

“We may see changes to the art of kapa haka because of what we’ve witnessed here. It’s been marvellous to see our experienced performers and a new generation of kaihaka (performers) who’ve been nurtured through kōhanga, kura kaupapa and whare kura bringing a whole new element to the artform.”

Ross is proud to have secured more sponsorship in the past four years.

“We’re thankful to our sponsors for contributing to this event. It’s been fantastic to have them on board as they can see the value of Te Matatini reaching our people and sharing their messages including around the Census, and health and intervention programmes,” he says.

Aotea will host the next Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival in 2025.