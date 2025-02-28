Te Kapa Haka o te Whānau a Apanui

Ngā Tūmanako

Angitu

Te Waka Huia

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

Te Taumata o Apanui

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Mōtai Tangata Rau

Ngāti Rangiwewehi

The finalists will perform one more time on Saturday in Te Matangirua, finals day.

The scores from the preliminary rounds do not carry over into the finals, so the teams who made it have a chance to lift their performance and clinch the title.

Te Matatini finalists Whāngārā mai Tawhiti will get the chance to perform again on Saturday. Photo / Supplied / Te Matatini Enterprises

Tickets and gate sales for the final day are sold out.

The first group will perform at 8.30am, with the final group set to take the atamira just after 4pm. The prizegiving will start just after 5pm with the overall winners announced soon after.

The winner takes home the supreme title of Toa Whakaihuwaka, the Ngāpo Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre Trophy and bragging rights for the next two years.