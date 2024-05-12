Six teams will represent Tamaki Makaurau at Te Matatini 2025.

In the final regional competitions, Tāmaki Makaurau revealed six advancing teams and an unexpected triple tie for first place overall.

The six teams that will represent Tāmaki Makaurau are Angitu, Ngā Tūmanako, Te Waka Huia, Te Rōpū Manutaki, Te Poho o Hinekahukura and Te Taha Tū.

A total of 55 teams have qualified to represent their regions at Te Matatini. These regions and their respective team counts are as follows: Tāmaki Makaurau (6), Waitaha (4), Tainui (5), Rangitāne (4), Te Whenua Moemoeā (3), Te Tai Rāwhiti (5), Te Whanganui a Tara (2), Te Tai Tokerau (4), Te Kāhui Maunga (4), Te Arawa (6), Te Tauihu (2), Ngāti Kahungunu (4) and Mataatua (6).

Regional competitions and teams have encountered rule discrepancies in the past four months. To reduce the risk of point deductions or disqualifications, here are some rules for competing teams to consider:

Performers from non-qualifying kapa haka can join qualifying teams.

Kapa haka groups are encouraged to submit scripts 20 days before the competition starts.

Te Kāhui Maunga will host the Te Matatini 2025 event at Pukekura (Bowl of Brooklands) in Ngā Motu (New Plymouth) on February 25.











