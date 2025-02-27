Ria Hall performing with Te Taumata o Apanui. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises
Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga featured strong performances, including a tribute to Tā Robert Gillies.
Te Taumata o Apanui, with members like Rob Ruha and Rawiri Waititi, performed in the evening.
ACC’s Renata Blair offered free massages, emphasising the importance of claiming for injuries among Māori.
Day three of Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga has been one to remember, with strong performances from kapa haka throughout the day.
First on the stage yesterday was Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue from Te Arawa whose emotional tribute to the late Tā Robert Gillies, a stalwart of the Māori Battalion, saw spectators visibly crying by the time the performance had finished.
In a post to Facebook, the team said their theme this year was remembering and honouring their “Koro Bom”.
The star-studded Te Taumata o Apanui, whose members include singer-songwriters Rob Ruha, Ria Hall, Troy Kingi and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, also took the stage in the evening.
Each of the piupiu worn by the wāhine of rōpū were tailor-made and unique, with a different pattern adorning each.
While temperatures around the bowl hit a high, so did the heat on stage as the kaitātaki tāne of first-time Te Matatini performers Te Poho o Hinekahukura – haka star Jeff Ruha – wore a full suit, from the tie to the dress shoes, through their whole performance.
Ruha told Whakaata Māori and TVNZ his clothing was inspired by the late Dame Mabel June Hinekahukura Mariu – the group’s namesake – who he said was always dressed impeccably.
Māori language revitalist and Parihaka leader Dr Ruakere Hond has been in the market village this week with Whiua ki te Ao, a language advocacy group looking to spread te reo Māori around the world.