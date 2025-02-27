The star-studded Te Taumata o Apanui, whose members include singer-songwriters Rob Ruha, Ria Hall, Troy Kingi and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, also took the stage in the evening.

Each of the piupiu worn by the wāhine of rōpū were tailor-made and unique, with a different pattern adorning each.

While temperatures around the bowl hit a high, so did the heat on stage as the kaitātaki tāne of first-time Te Matatini performers Te Poho o Hinekahukura – haka star Jeff Ruha – wore a full suit, from the tie to the dress shoes, through their whole performance.

Ruha told Whakaata Māori and TVNZ his clothing was inspired by the late Dame Mabel June Hinekahukura Mariu – the group’s namesake – who he said was always dressed impeccably.

Dr Ruakere Hond speaking to RNZ at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Photo / Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

Māori language revitalist and Parihaka leader Dr Ruakere Hond has been in the market village this week with Whiua ki te Ao, a language advocacy group looking to spread te reo Māori around the world.

He told RNZ it has been a long-time dream for the people of Taranaki to host an event at Pukekura, the Bowl of Brooklands.

For many years local Māori have wondered if there was a place for Māori in this space but now there could be no doubt that there is, he said.

“He whenua i riro i te tinihanga, koinei tetahi o ngā whenua tuatahi i riro i te Pākehā, i riro i te Karauna i te Spain Commission nei, nā rātau i tango i tēnei whenua.”

“This land was lost through trickery, this was one of the first pieces of land that was taken by Pākehā, by the Crown, it was the Spain Commission that took this land.”

Hond said he isn’t sure when the energy he’s feeling from the festival will die down.

“Ka tae ki te mutunga o te rā ka tau ki taku moenga au tonu atu te moe i te mea me hoki mai he kaha mō te rā whai muri.”

“When the end of the day rolls around and I get to my bed I fall asleep straight away because I need that energy for the next day.”

Renata Blair standing outside the ACC tent at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Photo / Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

ACC deputy chief executive Renata Blair was hosting free mirimiri, or massage, for festivalgoers.

Blair said Te Matatini was an important event for ACC to connect “kānohi ki te kānohi” with Māori.

“[We need to] ensure we are relevant to Māori communities because Māori under-claim. We are 17% of the population but only 12.5% of us claim for an injury while we have it.

“It means we’re paying too much of our levies for ACC, so, we’re encouraging people to claim.”

The Bowl of Brooklands can be quite steep at some points, Blair said, and safety should be front of mind for all those attending.

Today is the final round of the preliminary competition and will see 13 groups take the stage, including the first Te Matatini champions Waihirere, and Tainui group Mōtai Tangata Rau.

The pool rounds will be capped off by a performance from two-time champions Ngāti Rangiwewehi.