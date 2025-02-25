Ōpōtiki mai Tawhiti were on fire at Te Matatini 2025.
Government ministers Nicola Willis and Tama Potaka attended the Te Matatini kapa haka festival, highlighting its cultural and economic benefits.
The Government allocated $48.7 million over three years to support Te Matatini’s growth.
The festival is expected to bring significant economic benefits, with a $26.53m forecast for Taranaki in 2025.
National’s Finance Minister and deputy leader Nicola Willis and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka received a rock star welcome to Te Matatini 2025.
Willis joined Potaka at the Pukekura/The Bowl of Brooklands in Ngāmotu for the first of four days qualifying rounds, where a record number of 55 teams will vie for a chance to compete in Saturday’s final.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said the cultural, education and economic benefits of Te Matatini have already been acknowledged by the Government, through its increased financial support for the kaupapa.
In the 2024 Budget, it allocated $48.7 million over the next three years to support the ongoing efforts of Te Matatini to grow and develop kapa haka in Aotearoa.
Ross told the Herald having Willis attend was a major coup for Te Matatini. She is National’s most senior minister on Aotearoa New Zealand soil at present, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon overseas.
“Minister Willis was clear when asked if it was hard being somewhere where some of the political things happening might be uncomfortable,” Ross said.
“She said ‘the haka is an expression of how people feel and it’s an art form and the haka allows people to put challenges down'.
“She said Māori are allowed to do that, as a nation we celebrate Te Matatini.”