Ross told the Herald having Willis attend was a major coup for Te Matatini. She is National’s most senior minister on Aotearoa New Zealand soil at present, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon overseas.

“Minister Willis was clear when asked if it was hard being somewhere where some of the political things happening might be uncomfortable,” Ross said.

“She said ‘the haka is an expression of how people feel and it’s an art form and the haka allows people to put challenges down'.

“She said Māori are allowed to do that, as a nation we celebrate Te Matatini.”

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Te Matatini

Ross said Te Matatini is politically neutral and has been since its inception in 1972. While political kōrero may enter groups' performances, Te Matatini is about respect for all.

“It doesn’t matter what government is in because we work to provide support to the regions to grow kapa haka,” he said.

“We now have a worldwide audience and on the last day [Saturday] we will have an app that will broadcast in eight different languages because people around the world are interested.”

Ross said people came up to Willis to thank her for “coming to Te Matatini”.

“We have a lot of people from different parties but they are well aware that Te Matatini is neutral and not an outlet where they can do their stuff.

“It’s time for Te Matatini for our country.”

Meanwhile, thousands of people packed into Pukekura for day one of competition on Tuesday, with some queuing from as early as 4am to nab a front-row seat.

Henare Tautari and his whānau were at the gate at 6am waiting to get in.

Te Matatini 2025 is on.

The family had travelled from Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty for the festival, to which Tautari was no stranger, having performed on the Te Matatini stage in 2011 with Hātea Kapa Haka.

“Kapa haka I think is a lifestyle, its disciplines have shaped me to be the person I am today,” he said.

This included in the area of leadership as well as instilling the importance of operating as one, and as a whānau.

Now watching from the sidelines, the father-of-six’s love for kapa haka endures, especially when reflecting on its development.

“For me, it’s watching the culture and the style of kapa haka evolve. That’s the exciting thing,” he said.

While Tautari said he was feeling “the itch” to get back on stage, his anticipation was building regarding this year’s contenders.

“I think it’s going to be one hell of a competition.”

Another in the crowd was Aroha Jones, from Ōtautahi Christchurch, who travelled with friends to attend the festival.

It was her first time at a Te Matatini festival and she described her experience so far as “fantastic”.

One of the elements that had enhanced her enjoyment was the Haka Translate option available on the Te Matatini app.

The translation function provides real-time translations for performances in English, with Tongan, Samoan, Cook Islands Māori, Mandarin and Fijian options ready for finals day on Saturday.

“That has been amazing, I love the translation part.”

You don’t have to attend in person to get your fix of elite kapa haka competition, though.

It is estimated 2.5 million people will view the five-day competition online or via the television coverage, provided live and free-to-air by TVNZ and Whakaata Māori.

In Wellington, Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand is hosting an official fan zone with live screenings from Tuesday through to Saturday.

In Auckland, the public are welcome to watch the live screening of finals day at Te Tōangaroa - Māhuhu-ki-te-rangi Park, as hosted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

The Te Matatini app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play, while tickets to attend the festival are still available to purchase.