Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui perform at Te Matatini in Taranaki. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross has announced all tickets for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 finals day are sold out.

“The Bowl of Brooklands holds 15,000 and we are at capacity. It’s an amazing feeling to know that we have achieved a sold-out finals day.”

Chairman of Te Kāhui Maunga Society Elijah Pue is thrilled so many have embraced the power and beauty of kapa haka, set amongst the beautiful surroundings of Pukekura/Bowl of Brooklands.

Elijah Pue, chair of Te Kāhui Maunga Society and Chief Executive Officer at Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board. He is affiliated with Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Uenuku, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, and Ngāti Maru iwi. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

“It’s so wonderful that so many people from near and afar want to come and enjoy the magic that is Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga,” says Pue.