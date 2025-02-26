Advertisement
Te Matatini 2025: Finals day tickets gone, kapa haka fans celebrate

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui perform at Te Matatini in Taranaki. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross has announced all tickets for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 finals day are sold out.

“The Bowl of Brooklands holds 15,000 and we are at capacity. It’s an amazing feeling to know that we have achieved a sold-out finals day.”

Chairman of Te Kāhui Maunga Society Elijah Pue is thrilled so many have embraced the power and beauty of kapa haka, set amongst the beautiful surroundings of Pukekura/Bowl of Brooklands.

Elijah Pue, chair of Te Kāhui Maunga Society and Chief Executive Officer at Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board. He is affiliated with Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Uenuku, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, and Ngāti Maru iwi. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises
“It’s so wonderful that so many people from near and afar want to come and enjoy the magic that is Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga,” says Pue.

A priority for Te Matatini is for everyone to experience kapa haka live – tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday.

Fanzones have been set up at Te Tōangaroa in Tāmaki-Makaurau and at Te Papa in Te Whanganui-a-Tara; food and market stalls, cultural workshops, and live haka performances from local rangatahi groups will feature at the two locations.

Three kapa haka rōpū from each of the four pools will qualify to compete on finals day being held on Saturday, March 1. They will be announced at 5.20pm on Friday, February 28, once all 55 teams have performed.


