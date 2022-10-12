Aotearoa New Zealand, Our Story tells our story in a unique way. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa New Zealand, Our Story tells our story in a unique way. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Story has launched a new film to help promote our unique national values to global audiences and expand perceptions of New Zealand.

The three-minute high impact film encapsulates the uniquely New Zealand perspective our nation offers global trading partners, consumers, visitors, students, migrants and workers – arming businesses, exporters and diplomatic leaders with an evolved, modern New Zealand narrative.

'Aotearoa New Zealand, Our Story' is directed by award-winning Rotorua filmmaker Mike

Jonathan (Tainui, Te Arawa, Mātaatua) and "proudly celebrates the spirit of New Zealand's

Māori heritage".

The film's narration is entirely in te reo by the film's hero, 10-year-old Wiremu

Kamariera.

New Zealand Story Group CEO David Downs says the film updates the 'New Zealand story' at a critical time of global reconnection when businesses need to promote their Kiwi attributes to the world.

"New Zealand is a progressive nation of creative idea makers delivering new solutions, while always caring for people and place.

''Our story is grounded in our values – and these have been reshaped with events over the past few years," Downs says.

"Research into global perceptions of New Zealand reinforces that offshore audiences admire our embrace of te ao Māori.

''Cementing this ethos by working closely with Māori creatives was incredibly important to us as the government agency that markets New Zealand and our way of life to the world."

Director Mike Jonathan says it's fantastic to have Aotearoa in film front and centre. Photo / Supplied

Director Mike Jonathan says it was a privilege to lead the film's creative direction that put te ao Māori front and centre.

"In three beautifully crafted minutes, the film encapsulates the values that set our country apart and create interest offshore.

''I'm incredibly proud of my part in capturing the national strengths and values that reflect who we are, what we stand for and what we can offer the rest of the world," Jonathan says.

The film will be launched in New Zealand in te reo Māori and is available worldwide in 14

languages.