“If you are that offended by a welcoming message, which is also written in English, then it sounds like a you problem, rather than an us problem – or an all of ratepayers’ problem. It costs us, and therefore ratepayers, each time we have to send out our contractor to fix these signs, and it also takes them away from more important work.”

The council’s five bilingual welcome signs are located on highways and major thoroughfares into the Tasman region.

Tasman District Council communications manager Chris Choat said there had been between 12 and 15 incidents of vandalism of those signs in the past year.

The Tasman District Council has reaffirmed its support for te reo Māori following repeated vandalism of its bilingual 'Welcome to Tasman' signs. Photo / Tasman District Council

“Those signs have been vandalised to the point that we’re under no illusion that it is the te reo portion of those signs that seems to be offending a small number of people,” he said.

On some occasions, messages were left on the remaining parts of the signs.

“I don’t think it takes much to draw a conclusion as to what the reasoning behind the vandalism is.”

Choat said the council had repaired the signs each time but he acknowledged the financial burden this imposed, saying it had cost the council thousands.

“It’s not a big number, but it’s the ongoing nature of this that diverts time, money, and personnel away from other projects that we could be doing.”

Te reo Māori was part of the council’s assets, just as the signs were part of the community’s identity, Choat said.

“Te reo is one of our languages. We’ve embraced it. It’s an official language, but it is still just a part of our council assets owned by the community, and we take pride in those assets. So we rectify the situation whenever it occurs.”

The council has taken some steps to protect the signs, but Choat said practicalities limited the ability to prevent vandalism entirely.

“Yes, we do things to protect the signs, and we’ve taken some measures, but we are realistic about the ongoing cost of this and the practicalities of defending those signs at all costs.”

Choat said those responsible should consider the broader impact of their actions.

“Of course, you can express your opinions in a variety of ways that don’t cost ratepayers money. If you do feel strongly, use those channels, not ones that put another zero on the ratepayer’s account.”

Tasman District Council has called for greater respect towards te reo Māori and said it had no time for racism in the region.

“No one is losing or giving up anything through the use of te reo Māori. In fact, we are gaining something.”

It said “regardless of how many times it is done” it would not “give in to racism”.

“Whakamutua atu tēnei mahi nanakia. E whakaute ana mātou ki te ao Māori, te reo Māori me ōna āhuatanga... We respect the Māori worldview, language and culture. Do/be better, guys.”

