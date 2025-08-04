Advertisement
Premium

Tāmaki Makaurau’s byelection is really about Willie Jackson and John Tamihere – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

John Tamihere (left) and Willie Jackson when they were RadioLive hosts.

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Willie Jackson and John Tamihere are leading the campaigns for Labour and Te Pāti Māori respectively in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection.
  • Peeni Henare and Oriini Kaipara are the leading candidates in the byelection, which follows Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp’s death.
  • The byelection hinges on engaging disillusioned Māori voters, with Labour focusing on ground efforts and Te Pāti Māori leveraging social media.

The battle for the Māori electorate Tāmaki Makaurau will see two mates go head-to-head.

Willie Jackson will be moving the chess pieces for Labour and John Tamihere will be pulling the strings behind the Te Pāti Māori campaign.

While Labour’s Peeni Henare and former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara, the

