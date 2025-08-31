Labour's Peeni Henare out for the final weekend working the markets before the Tāmaki Makaurau by election.
The two leading Tāmaki Makaurau candidates in next week’s byelection - Labour’s Peeni Henare and Te Pati Māori Oriini Kaipara - hit the flea markets this morning to seek every last vote and every last Māori voter.
With six days left until a new Tāmaki Makaurau MP will be named,the Labour machine backing Henare and Kaipara’s flag-waving Māori party support teams were in full cry - even in the rain.
Henare told the Herald the byelection had refocussed him on what really matters for Māori and for New Zealanders, and whānau at the Avondale and Manurewa flea markets don’t mince their words.
“It’s been great meeting the whānau at Avondale and Manurewa markets on the campaign trail,” Henare said.