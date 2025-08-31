“I have been focused on a positive campaign based on what matters to our whanau here in Tāmaki Makaurau. That is, better jobs, affordable housing and relief from the cost of living.”

The byelection follows the untimely death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Kemp, who died in June from kidney failure. Kemp had been on the kidney transplant wait list.

Labour Tāmaki Makaurau candidate and the party deputy leader Camel Sepuloni at the Avondale Markets this morning.

Henare was the Tāmaki Makaurau MP from 2014-2023 before he lost the seat by 42 votes to Kemp.

He is determined to win back the seat for Labour.

“I have delivered before, and I can do it again,” Henare said.

“Whanau on the campaign have been telling me that they often have to choose between kai and going to the doctor, which can take weeks before they can get an appointment.

“That’s not good enough.”

Kaipara and her team also hit the markets this morning.

Oriini Kaipara and some of her support team at the markets this morning.

On TVNZ’s Q&A this morning, Kaipara said she has experienced a real sense of pride by going back to her Hoani Waititi Kura as a Te Pāti Māori candidate.

“I’m the third that’s trying,” Kaipara said, following in the footsteps of Māori Party co-founder and Hoani Waititi Marae stalwart Sir Pita Sharples and Reverend Te Hira Paenga, who stood in in 2014.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere was also at the markets supporting Kaipara and the team.

He said every vote mattered and urged all Māori who were on the Tāmaki Makaurau roll to vote.

Voting booths are open across Tāmaki Makaurau until Saturday.