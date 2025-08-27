Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ man gets 3 kidney transplants over 40 years – and he’s still going strong

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

John Kearns has had years of kidney dialysis and three kidney transplants. Composite photo / NZME

John Kearns has had years of kidney dialysis and three kidney transplants. Composite photo / NZME

John Kearns is a lucky, lucky, lucky man.

While the majority of the more than 600 people on the waiting list for a kidney transplant – including 400 healthy enough to undergo surgery – are patiently waiting for their first kidney transplant, Kearns has had three spanning four decades.

Kearns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save