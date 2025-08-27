John Kearns has had years of kidney dialysis and three kidney transplants. Composite photo / NZME
John Kearns is a lucky, lucky, lucky man.
While the majority of the more than 600 people on the waiting list for a kidney transplant – including 400 healthy enough to undergo surgery – are patiently waiting for their first kidney transplant, Kearns has had three spanning four decades.
Kearns(Ngāti Kuri-Te Rarawa), a father of three and grandfather of three, admits he has been lucky to be in the right place, lucky his body was in the right shape and lucky to be ready and fit at the right time.
Kearns received his first kidney transplant in 1987 – thanks to his sister Liz, who was 34 – she’s now 72. He had a second transplant in 2002 and a third kidney transplant in 2015.
He said renal health education was hugely important.
He said it should be tailored in ways that would be best relatable to different groups, including Māori and Pasifika.
“When the information is shared in a way that’s relatable, connects with people’s values, culture and everyday lives, it can have a much greater impact.
“Diabetes is a major issue for Māori and Pasifika peoples and if we can manage that before it gets to renal issues, we will save a lot of money down the track,” he said.
Kearns’ kidney issues have not stopped him from being a productive breadwinner and member of society.
“I’ve had a 30-year seagoing career and have worked on a diverse range of vessels in both the commercial and private sectors. Ten years ago, I formed a company and have since been working as a shipbroker, which requires me to liaise with clients from New Zealand and around the world,” Kearns said.
Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.