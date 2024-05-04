Craig Fitzgibbon of the Blues is tackled during a State of Origin clash, where the action was often as gladiatorial as it gets. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

The old rugby league State of Origin promotions said it all: State versus State, Mate versus Mate – No prisoners taken.

From kick-off, to time off, it was as gladiatorial as it gets, and much of the matches resembled scenes from Russell Crowe’s Gladiator movie, where as Roman General Maximus Decimus Meridius, Crowe was hellbent on revenge, and brutality was the play of the day.

Russell Crowe in the 2000 film Gladiator, where brutality was the play of the day. Photo / Getty Images

Fortunately, Gladiator was a movie and sports like American football, rugby league and rugby have moved with the times.

But they are now between a rock and a hard place.

Administrators are trying to find pathways between keeping games hard and tough, making sure there’s crowd enjoyment, showcasing the skills – both on attack and defence – of players, and ensuring player safety by outlawing anything which could have detrimental effects on players long term.

That’s why the Herald story on New Zealand’s first case of an international sporting representative to be diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head trauma, is a wake-up call for all sports.

The NRL is even considering banning long kick-offs because by the time a player carrying the ball back meets the defensive line, the force of the collision is bone-jarring.

Gone are the days when head-high tackles were encouraged and cheered and shoulder hits received pats on the backs and heads. Those hits were replayed time and time again as players like lions, stood over their injured prey.

One of the few things guaranteed in sports is injuries, as Casey Kopua of the Silver Ferns can testify after suffering a serious injury during a test match against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Sport by its very nature is gladiatorial and tribal and not played by the faint-hearted. But put yourself into the shoes of a parent whose son or daughter has just taken a serious knock to the head or fallen during a match – that could be rugby, league, netball, hockey or any other sport you can think of.

The death last week of Beachlands Maraetai rugby player Corey Heather, who died after suffering a head knock, is as tragic as it appears accidental. No amount of rules can prevent every incident.

One of the few things guaranteed in sports is injuries. Almost every athlete from every sport has to deal with getting hurt at some point, but it’s how to limit the extent of those injuries which has now come under the spotlight.

A great All Black captain once said: “We’re not playing tiddlywinks here, mate, this is a contact sport.”

