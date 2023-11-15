Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Whānau of six-year-old John Major Taurua-McKay, who is fighting for his life in Starship children’s hospital after a hit-and-run car accident, are praying the youngster will make a full recovery and be back to his “meathead self”.

Known as Major, the little boy was struck by a car as he and his four brothers crossed the road on their way home from a park in Castlecliff, Whanganui, four days ago.

His uncle and namesake, John Taurua, says Major has brain injuries, multiple skull fractures and broken ribs.

The youngster was flown from Whanganui Hospital to Starship on Sunday and has undergone multiple surgeries, and is now in an induced coma.

“Now our thoughts change to the brain. Like is his roro (brain) going to be all good? Are there going to be long-term effects? So all our prayers are in that at the moment, hopefully, that he comes around and is his normal meathead self.”

John Major Taurua McKay, known as Major, aged 6 from Whanganui, was involved in a hit and run 11 November 2023 and is now in a coma in Starship Hospital.

Super cheeky Māori boy

Taurua says Major is “super cheeky” and a real “tough nut.

“You’ve seen six-year-old Māori boys from Whanganui. That’s what he’s like. He’s real mischief. He’s super cheeky.”

Taurua says Major has many cousins and out of them all, he is the toughest. He loves playing rugby and scores tries every time he plays.

“His smile. He’s got a really significant husky voice when he talks,” Taurua says.

The vehicle involved in the accident was described by police as a small light blue coloured hatchback. The driver has been located by police.

Taurua says, instead of focusing on the diver, the family is focused on Major and his recovery.

“Us older ones have said let’s just let the cops deal with that… We’re trying to keep the focus on the positive side of things and not get all angry about that side.”

A Givealittle has been started to help fund Major’s medical care and recovery, along with support for his brothers.

“Nui te aroha ki a rātou. Just thank you very much to people who are [donating]. All of the remarks are read and our family is super grateful. And be at ease that the funds will be used for our boy and everything to do with making the stressful situation easier on him, his parents and brothers.”

Police are still asking residents to check any CCTV cameras and pass the footage to them if the vehicle and incident was captured in it.