Masters graduate Josena Broughton.

To the outside it looked just like another graduation as 100 eager students post-grad and masters degrees waited their turn.

But all candidates had one thing in common: they looked a little different from the average 21-year-old student. The group was composed mainly of wāhine over 45, women who were Māori and Pasifika, or recent immigrants to New Zealand.

The graduation booklet reads: “Today, you step into the future, defined by what you have learnt, discovered, questioned and created. No one can take away all you have gained or limit your potential.” These words have added meaning because most of the graduates already have a job; and a myriad of other everyday responsibilities including whānau.

academyEX believes this cohort represents an important, inclusive shift in ongoing learning that suits a wider audience.

It also believes the next group of graduates will be even larger as the demand for flexible learning in the areas of technological disruption, leadership and education surges.

Two of the graduates, Josena Broughton and Lisa Groot, talk about their journey through academyEX’s unique, culturally-inclusive approach to learning.

A spontaneous haka by Josena Broughton to tautoko (praise) everyone’s efforts.

We can, and we should…

Lisa Groot, a deputy principal at a school in Rotorua, completed a Master of Contemporary Education.

She said for many Māori, self-belief is often the hardest part of deciding to embark on a masters journey.

“So much of what we’re told about studying centres around a narrative that our culture is ‘different’ and isn’t interested in things like degrees; and we often start to believe that academia is not for us. academyEX have support systems in place right from the outset so that you never ‘get lost in the system’ like you would with traditional online learning,” Groot told the Herald.

“Supervisors understand these cultural barriers and they go above and beyond to help change your mindset. I went from having very little confidence in my ability to manage the course material; to being determined to finish, not just for myself but to set the example. My achievement is a tohu [treasure] for my babies too - they were a part of it and their support was central to spurring me on. I know it will influence future generations. We can, and we should claim our place in academia”

Her sister Josena Broughton, a teacher who did the same degree, echoes these sentiments.

“It flies in the face of a fear of education. There’s so much support and encouragement - an acceptance that ‘nobody fails here’. I was one of those who wanted to pull out because it was so intimidating; but I was met with encouragement and I stayed the course. I am so proud that I did,” Broughton said.

Much more than just theory

academyEx was founded on the premise that none of us should ever stop learning - especially those already in careers - but that as we grow in our careers, our learning should be far more than just theory.

“I come from a teaching background and was applying to move into a leadership role. There’s nothing worse than a manager who doesn’t know what’s going on in the classroom,” Groot said.

“I wanted to ensure I had researched the very latest in pedagogies in 21st century schools around the globe. I wanted to ensure my leadership was more than just a position. What academyEX offered me was a course structure that works with my day job. I could research best practice as it applied to what I was currently doing; using it to refine why and how I was implementing new systems, programmes and practices at the school. The course materials were enough to engage me but not overwhelm me. It was manageable in terms of structure and expectation because it related to what I was already doing.”

Join the community

academyEX believes that online learning is a solo endeavour, and this is exactly why it often fails.

“Culturally, so many of our students are far more comfortable with an approach that is designed to be connective, especially when undertaken remotely,” said Simona Turin, CEO of academyEX.

She is refering to their learning environments as “a community of changemakers and industry shakers” where learners have curious and stimulating conversations about issues that matter deeply to them and, by extension, their communities and whānau.

Lisa Groot wearing a korowai at her academyEX graduation.

“He waka eke noa means we are all in this canoe together. As a teacher and culturally, I am a huge advocate of wānanga or collaborative learning. Some days, my sister and I would study together online virtually and other students would join in as we hung out from our homes together and learnt together. If one of us got stuck, there were others to help. This approach was key to us all achieving together. The waka truly does go further when you all row in one direction,” said Broughton.

“It was a humbling and rewarding experience to be able to achieve this tohu with my sister, especially being the first of our siblings to achieve this.”

A track record on upskilling New Zealanders

academyEX is the company behind one of New Zealand’s most game-changing, large-scale learning programmes.

MBIE’s ‘Digital Boost’ is a free online learning program, funded by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) designed to help small business owners to digitally transform their operating models. This online learning community was “made in New Zealand” for New Zealanders. The project launched in January 2021 with 100 learning videos and associated content just eight weeks after the contract was signed. Three years later, it showcases over 1200 learning resources and a membership of over 67,000.

“We’re excited to be playing a pivotal role in how New Zealanders from all walks of life and career stages learn,” said Simona.

“Importantly, we’re 100 students closer to a workforce that can ‘lead; not respond’ to large-scale disruption and we congratulate every one of them on their significant achievement.”