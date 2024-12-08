“This is an incredible recognition which I’ve never sought, or even contemplated in my wildest dreams. It has filled me with enormous humble pride,” Faull said.

His lifelong passion for brain research began during his studies at the Otago Medical School, where he earned a Bachelor of Medical Science in 1967 and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery three years later.

After graduating, he completed his PhD at the University of Auckland before undertaking further postdoctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Nasa’s Ames Research Center.

He returned to Auckland’s Department of Anatomy in 1978, where he remains and is now the director of the Centre for Brain Research – Te Huinga Hinengaro.

During his outstanding career, Faull established the Neurological Foundation Human Brain Bank in 1994 and the Centre for Brain Research in 2009.

The brain bank collection allows researchers to study a range of human brain diseases, including Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, motor neuron disease and epilepsy, which has led to ground-breaking findings.

The centre excels in world-class neuroscience research and promotes collaborative brain research by encouraging scientists at Auckland to work with their peers from Otago and other New Zealand universities, and with leading international researchers.

Faull’s most significant research contributions have transformed our knowledge of Huntington’s disease and have revolutionised our knowledge of the human brain by showing that, contrary to beliefs, stem cells are still present in the adult human brain and have the potential to make new brain cells and repair the brain throughout life.

His exceptional achievements have not gone unnoticed, earning him numerous awards and accolades.

Sir Richard Faull is a neuroscientist at the Centre for Brain Research and is New Zealand's preminent expert on dementia. Dementia has been labelled as a silent epidemic in New Zealand where more than 70,000 people suffer the terminal brain disease. That number is projected to grow to 170,000 by 2050. Photo / Mike Scott

He is a fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand, a University of Auckland Gluckman Medal recipient, a distinguished professor, winner of the Liley Medal and New Zealand’s highest scientific accolade the Rutherford Medal, and an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In 2016, he was appointed Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit by the Queen for services to brain research. In 2023 he received a korowai and tokotoko for his contributions to neuroscience and brain health for Māori and other ethnicities in Aotearoa.

Richard says his years at Otago were transformational, personally and professionally.

“When I arrived at Otago, I was a naive, young Taranaki Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Rāhiri boy so excited about the prospect of studying medicine, exploring human biology and following in the footsteps of my idol Te Rangihīroa – Sir Peter Buck (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Mutanga), the first Māori medical graduate of the University of Otago.

“As a third-year Otago medical student, I saw the human brain for the very first time and couldn’t believe its beauty and complexity. I was spellbound and overwhelmed when I was given the wonderful opportunity to interrupt my medical studies for a year to undertake brain research for a Bachelor of Medical Science degree.

“That year changed my life forever; I found a new brain pathway related to Parkinson’s disease, published three papers, presented my exciting findings to an Australasian Conference in Adelaide and my brain was on fire!”

During that milestone year, he also met his future wife, Diana, with whom he shares five children and 11 grandchildren.

“Otago set me up for the most exciting life – one that I could never have imagined – pursuing the frontiers of brain research across the world and then back in Aotearoa New Zealand, pioneering the establishment of a human brain bank in Auckland to support world-leading brain research and creating the Centre for Brain Research – Te Huinga Hinengaro.”

The University of Otago's new vice chancellor Grant Robertson officially began his new role on Monday, July 1. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The university fired up his enthusiasm, passion, vision and commitment to pursue his research dreams, he says.

“I would like to think that this award would serve to inspire other young Otago students of today, just as I was inspired by the University of Otago in my undergraduate years.”

Vice-Chancellor Grant Robertson says Sir Richard has brought immense credit to the university throughout his lifetime of research and leadership achievements.

“Sir Richard is an outstanding University of Otago graduate and his commitment to brain research in New Zealand is immeasurable. He is highly deserving of this recognition.”