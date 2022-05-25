Voyager 2021 media awards
Shane Te Pou: Lessons to be learnt from Aussie election result

Australia has spoken – and Anthony Albanese will officially be the country's 31st Prime Minister. Video / 9 News Australia

NZ Herald
By Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

For most of the post-WWII era, it was possible to discern parallel tracks when it came to the electoral fortunes of the Australian and New Zealand Labour parties. Labour governments served both countries in

