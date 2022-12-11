The site is re-opened for public use. Photo / Supplied

Security fences installed to secure the proposed Erebus memorial site at Mataharehare, Parnell Rose Gardens, in Tāmaki Makaurau have been removed.

The fences were installed by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage but the landowner, Waitematā Local Board, has now required that they be taken down. The board says it wants the park returned to the citizens of Auckland to use over the summer.

Approval granted by the previous board expired on December 7 and the newly elected board has not granted an extension.

The security fence and guards at the proposed Erebus memorial site in Parnell. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“I am delighted that the fences have gone from the whenua. They should never have been erected in the first place. Protectors of the park are hopeful that the matter will be resolved with mana,” Dame Naida Glavish said.

Defiant Dame Naida Glavish addresses the Waitemata Local Board. Photo / Supplied

Erebus families were contacted by the ministry in the days prior to the fencing being removed.

“We remain fully committed to constructing the memorial at the site, but since final decisions regarding next steps for the memorial are still pending, construction is unlikely to commence before the end of January,” said ministry spokesman Brodie Stubbs, manager of memorials and commemorations.

“On this basis, we have decided to temporarily remove the fenced construction area for the memorial currently installed at Taurarua / Dove-Myer Robinson Park, which will make more green space available at the park for locals and visitors to enjoy over the summer break.”