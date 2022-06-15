Hurricanes outside back Josh Moorby has been selected for the Māori All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

For former Te Awamutu Sports outside back Josh Moorby (Ngāti Maniapoto), 2022 just keeps getting better after he was named in the Māori All Blacks squad to take on Ireland.

It will be the first time since 2010 that the Māori All Blacks have played Ireland, with the two highly anticipated midweek matches to be held at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton (Wednesday, June 29) and Sky Stadium in Wellington (Tuesday, July 12).

After a stellar rookie season in DHL Super Rugby with the Hurricanes where he scored nine tries from 10 appearances, Moorby now has the chance to take the world stage.

Moorby, 23, attended Hamilton Boys' High School before journeying south to play for the Southland Stags from 2019-21.

This year he heads north to join the Northland Taniwha in the 2022 Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

The Māori All Blacks have played Ireland on just two previous occasions, the most famous being the New Zealand Natives 13-4 win at Lansdowne Road in Dublin in 1888.

The only other match between the two sides was in 2010 at Rotorua International Stadium where the Māori All Blacks won a thrilling match 31-28.

MĀORI ALL BLACKS SQUAD (*DENOTES NEW CAPS):

Props

Tamaiti Williams - Ngāpuhi (Canterbury/Crusaders)

Ollie Norris - Ngāpuhi (Waikato/Chiefs)

Marcel Renata - Ngāti Whānaunga / Ngāi Takoto (Auckland/Blues)

Jermaine Ainsley* - Te Rārawa / Te Arawa (Otago/Highlanders)

Tyrel Lomax - Muaupoko / Ngāi Tūhoe (Tasman/Hurricanes)

Hookers

Leni Apisai - Ngāti Awa (Auckland)

Kurt Eklund - Ngāti Kahu (Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Tyrone Thompson* - Ngāi Tāmanuhiri / Ngāti Rangiwewehi (Hawke's Bay/Chiefs)

Locks

Isaia Walker-Leawere - Ngāti Porou (Hawke's Bay/Hurricanes)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit - Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders)

Josh Dickson - Ngāi Tahu (Otago/Highlanders)

Loose forwards

Reed Prinsep - Te Rārawa (Canterbury/Hurricanes)

Caleb Delany* - Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Wellington/Hurricanes)

Billy Harmon - Ngāi Tahu (Canterbury/Highlanders)

Te Kamaka (TK) Howden* - Ngāi Tūhoe (Manawatū/Hurricanes)

Cameron Suafoa* - Ngāpuhi (Auckland/Blues)

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara* - Ngāti Rangitihi (Wellington/Hurricanes)

Brad Weber - Ngāti Porou (Hawke's Bay/Chiefs)

First five-eighths

Josh Ioane - Te Rārawa (Otago/Chiefs)

Ruben Love* - Te Atiawa (Wellington/Hurricanes)

Midfielders

Alex Nankivell - Ngāti Pikiao (Tasman/Chiefs)

Rameka Poihipi - Ngāti Whakaue (Canterbury/Chiefs)

Billy Proctor - Ngāi Te Rangi / Ngāpuhi (Wellington/Hurricanes)

Bailyn Sullivan* - Ngāti Kahungunu (Waikato/Hurricanes)

Outside backs

Connor Garden-Bachop* - Ngāti Awa (Wellington/Highlanders)

Josh Moorby* - Ngāti Maniapoto (Northland/Hurricanes)

Zarn Sullivan* - Ngāti Kahungunu (Auckland/Blues)

Shaun Stevenson - Ngāpuhi (North Harbour/Chiefs)